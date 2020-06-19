Linux Foundation: ELISA, Newsletter, and CNCF

Enabling Linux in Safety Applications Project Adds Multiple Working Groups, Members The Linux Foundation’s open-source Enabling Linux in Safety Applications (ELISA) project has established several working groups, including a Kernel Development Process group, Safety Architecture group, and Automotive and Medical Devices groups. ELISA was formed in 2019 with the goal of developing tools and processes that assists companies in building and certifying safety-critical software using Linux. The new working groups will build from progress in the SIL2LinuxMP and Real-Time Linux projects to help bridge gaps between the safety standards and Linux development ecosystems.

Linux Foundation June 2020 Newsletter

Cloud Native Computing Foundation Announces Hewlett Packard Enterprise as Gold Member The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has upgraded its membership from silver to gold. HPE is committed to helping enterprises modernize their applications across hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, and edge environments, having been a CNCF member since 2017 and a Linux Foundation member since 2000.

Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Free Software and MX Linux 19.2

2020-06-22 | Linux Headlines Older Raspberry Pis receive a near-compatible Vulkan driver, Google’s upcoming Nearby Sharing may include cross-platform functionality, Free Pascal adds more target architectures with its latest compiler release, and open source projects band together to lobby the US Congress.

Why free software? Video explaining the importance of free software.

MX Linux 19.2 overview | simple configuration, high stability, solid performance. In this video, I am going to show an overview of MX Linux 19.2 and some of the applications pre-installed.

UBports GSI brings Ubuntu Touch to any Project Treble-supported Android device

The ability to boot an AOSP Generic System Image (GSI) on a compatible Android device is one of the best outcomes of Project Treble, but a similar achievement has yet to be made in the domain of generic kernel development. Google does mandate a minimum Linux kernel version requirement with each new release of Android, but you still can’t simply flash a generic ARM Linux distribution on your Android smartphone and expect it to work due to the fact that the majority of the Android devices are not using a mainline Linux kernel. There exists a community-driven project named UBports that aims to bring Ubuntu Touch (a mobile version of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution) to Android devices, but their device support is fairly minimal to date. XDA Recognized Developer erfanoabdi, however, is trying to tackle the situation from a different angle. Instead of waiting for device-specific patches to be landed in the mainline Linux kernel source tree, the developer has successfully created a GSI-esque, platform-agnostic Ubuntu Touch image that can be installed on any Project Treble compliant device.