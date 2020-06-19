The Linux Foundation’s open-source Enabling Linux in Safety Applications (ELISA) project has established several working groups, including a Kernel Development Process group, Safety Architecture group, and Automotive and Medical Devices groups.

ELISA was formed in 2019 with the goal of developing tools and processes that assists companies in building and certifying safety-critical software using Linux. The new working groups will build from progress in the SIL2LinuxMP and Real-Time Linux projects to help bridge gaps between the safety standards and Linux development ecosystems.