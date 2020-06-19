Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Free Software and MX Linux 19.2 2020-06-22 | Linux Headlines Older Raspberry Pis receive a near-compatible Vulkan driver, Google’s upcoming Nearby Sharing may include cross-platform functionality, Free Pascal adds more target architectures with its latest compiler release, and open source projects band together to lobby the US Congress.

Why free software? Video explaining the importance of free software.

MX Linux 19.2 overview | simple configuration, high stability, solid performance. In this video, I am going to show an overview of MX Linux 19.2 and some of the applications pre-installed.

UBports GSI brings Ubuntu Touch to any Project Treble-supported Android device The ability to boot an AOSP Generic System Image (GSI) on a compatible Android device is one of the best outcomes of Project Treble, but a similar achievement has yet to be made in the domain of generic kernel development. Google does mandate a minimum Linux kernel version requirement with each new release of Android, but you still can’t simply flash a generic ARM Linux distribution on your Android smartphone and expect it to work due to the fact that the majority of the Android devices are not using a mainline Linux kernel. There exists a community-driven project named UBports that aims to bring Ubuntu Touch (a mobile version of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution) to Android devices, but their device support is fairly minimal to date. XDA Recognized Developer erfanoabdi, however, is trying to tackle the situation from a different angle. Instead of waiting for device-specific patches to be landed in the mainline Linux kernel source tree, the developer has successfully created a GSI-esque, platform-agnostic Ubuntu Touch image that can be installed on any Project Treble compliant device.