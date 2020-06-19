Android Leftovers
-
How to download apps on Android
-
Why the Daily Increase of Android App Installs Is So Important
-
Here are 5 of our favorite Android 11 features and how to use them
-
Stable Android 10 update arrives for the Xiaomi Redmi 7
-
Nuu X6 Review - An Affordable Android Phone
-
A 2020 buyer’s guide to Android phones in New Zealand
-
7 things Android's Wear OS should steal from watchOS 7
-
iPhone and Android software updates introduce COVID-19 tracing tool
-
Apple WWDC: iPhones chases Google Android features with new iOS updates
-
Android's Nearby Sharing Feature May Be Coming to Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 225 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Free Software and MX Linux 19.2
UBports GSI brings Ubuntu Touch to any Project Treble-supported Android device
The ability to boot an AOSP Generic System Image (GSI) on a compatible Android device is one of the best outcomes of Project Treble, but a similar achievement has yet to be made in the domain of generic kernel development. Google does mandate a minimum Linux kernel version requirement with each new release of Android, but you still can’t simply flash a generic ARM Linux distribution on your Android smartphone and expect it to work due to the fact that the majority of the Android devices are not using a mainline Linux kernel. There exists a community-driven project named UBports that aims to bring Ubuntu Touch (a mobile version of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution) to Android devices, but their device support is fairly minimal to date. XDA Recognized Developer erfanoabdi, however, is trying to tackle the situation from a different angle. Instead of waiting for device-specific patches to be landed in the mainline Linux kernel source tree, the developer has successfully created a GSI-esque, platform-agnostic Ubuntu Touch image that can be installed on any Project Treble compliant device.
Android Leftovers
The 10 Best Linux Hardware and System Info Tools in 2020
Linux system info tools let you view the detailed state of the hardware components of your machine running Linux based distributions. Although, the Windows platform is preferred by most of the gamers apart from gaming consoles. The hardware sentinels and tech geeks have an obsession with Linux. We know that Linux offers great flexibility to the superuser. But most of the Linux distributions do not offer built-in hardware info tool on Linux that offers an easy to use GUI. But the awesome developer community is offering some great tools for this purpose.
Recent comments
8 hours 57 min ago
9 hours 18 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
11 hours 14 min ago
11 hours 17 min ago
11 hours 18 min ago
13 hours 18 min ago
1 day 22 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago