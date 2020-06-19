Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Tuesday 23rd of June 2020
Linux
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Free Software and MX Linux 19.2

UBports GSI brings Ubuntu Touch to any Project Treble-supported Android device

The ability to boot an AOSP Generic System Image (GSI) on a compatible Android device is one of the best outcomes of Project Treble, but a similar achievement has yet to be made in the domain of generic kernel development. Google does mandate a minimum Linux kernel version requirement with each new release of Android, but you still can’t simply flash a generic ARM Linux distribution on your Android smartphone and expect it to work due to the fact that the majority of the Android devices are not using a mainline Linux kernel. There exists a community-driven project named UBports that aims to bring Ubuntu Touch (a mobile version of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution) to Android devices, but their device support is fairly minimal to date. XDA Recognized Developer erfanoabdi, however, is trying to tackle the situation from a different angle. Instead of waiting for device-specific patches to be landed in the mainline Linux kernel source tree, the developer has successfully created a GSI-esque, platform-agnostic Ubuntu Touch image that can be installed on any Project Treble compliant device. Read more

Android Leftovers

The 10 Best Linux Hardware and System Info Tools in 2020

Linux system info tools let you view the detailed state of the hardware components of your machine running Linux based distributions. Although, the Windows platform is preferred by most of the gamers apart from gaming consoles. The hardware sentinels and tech geeks have an obsession with Linux. We know that Linux offers great flexibility to the superuser. But most of the Linux distributions do not offer built-in hardware info tool on Linux that offers an easy to use GUI. But the awesome developer community is offering some great tools for this purpose. Read more

