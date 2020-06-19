Arduino, IBASE and Intel-based Devices
5 Arduino Simulators to Test IoT Projects without Arduino
There are multiple reasons to use Arduino simulators. The most obvious is testing. You don’t have to use any equipment. Instead, you load up the simulator and build a virtual version of your project. This lets you quickly see if everything is going to work before you invest too much time and money.
Concerning equipment, you may not have an Arduino board or kit readily available at the moment. You may already be using what you have for other projects, such as controlling certain things in your smart home. With simulators, you can test without buying more equipment or while you’re waiting for more to arrive.
IBASE Releases New EC-3200 AI Computing Solution
The EC-3200, which can operate in a temperature range from -20°C to +60°C, takes advantage of the GPU-computing power of the Jetson TX2 in building edge inference servers. This allows users to analyze and manage real-time traffic flow in smart cities or to optimize efficiency of operation processes.
Coffee Lake monster loads up on SATA, PCIe, and M.2
IEI’s rugged, Linux-ready “TANK-880-Q370” runs on 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and offers HDMI and DP, 3x GbE, 6x USB, 3x serial, 4x SATA, 4x PCIe, 3x M.2, and a mini-PCIe slot.
IEI Technology has unleashed another one of its appropriately named TANK computers, following earlier models including the Intel 4th Gen “Haswell” based TANK-860-QGW. The new TANK-880-Q370 is suitably named for its hefty 255.2 x 225 x 169mm, 5.4 kg form factor, its extruded aluminum case and ruggedization features, its 4x full-size PCIe expansion slots, and its powerful Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors. The name also tips us off to its use of the Intel Q370 chipset.
Coffee Lake system ships with optional Nvidia RTX 2060
Nexcom’s “AIEdge-X 300” runs Linux or Win 10 on an 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake CPU and offers 2x SATA, 3x HDMI 2.0, 2x M.2, and a PCIe x16 slot with an optional Nvidia RTX 2060 card.
Nexcom has announced an AI edge computer that offers a doublewide PCIe x16 slot for up to 160W graphics cards, including an optional Nvidia RTX 2060. Like its recent Neu-X300 and NISE 3900 Series computers, the AIEdge-X 300 runs Linux or Windows 10 on Intel Coffee Lake CPUs. However, it supports 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh in addition to 8th Gen models and adds a second SATA bay. It also supports higher-end graphics cards.
Software patents are another kind of disease
On Friday May 8th, the USPTO announced the COVID-19 Prioritized Examination Pilot Program. Doctored up to look like a helpful response to a global pandemic, it's actually the exact opposite. Under the program, the USPTO will waive some fees associated with accelerated application review for patents on works that require US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. They'll also work to try and get these applications granted within six months. These changes will make it easier and faster for people to gain patents on any technology related to the pandemic, including patents on software. It's not in our scope to determine the impact of other kinds of patents, but we know specifically that they are terrible for software, and at a time where software is critical to saving lives, expediting software patent applications will only cause harm. To be clear, this program does not speed up FDA approval, or help to get lifesaving technology to the people who need it most. It doesn't create supply chains or help fund the development of medical technologies and software. All it does is make it easier for someone to "own" that technology, to make it quicker and cheaper to restrict others from implementing and sharing tools that people need to survive. It rushes the patent application process so that someone could be able to sue others trying to save seriously ill patients around the world before the global pandemic is over. While the crisis was unfurling, the GNOME Foundation was still expending resources fighting off a patent suit started in 2019. On May 20, 2020, the GNOME Foundation succeeding in securing a release and covenant not to sue from the patent aggressor for all software released under a free license. This was a major win for software freedom that took months and months to realize. But the threat remains, and the only reason someone would need to get their patent granted sooner is because they want to start their lawsuits sooner, to disrupt the flow of medical technology in order to siphon off profits from those seeking to alleviate the worst pandemic in a century. Also: FSF Calls Software Patents A Disease Amid COVID-19 Crisis, USPTO A Super-Spreader
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm router board offers 10GbE and WiFi 6
Wally’s “DR8074A” and Compex’s “HK01” are similar implementations of a Linux-driven Qualcomm reference design for its quad-core -A53, 802.11-ax enabled IPQ8074 router SoC. The SBCs feature 5x GbE and single 10GbE and SFP+ ports. Wally’s has posted specs for a DR8074A (HK01) router board based on a Qualcomm reference design for its IPQ8074 SoC. Earlier this month, CNXSoft reported on an almost identical Compex version of the reference design called the HK01 (also listed as HK01.1).
Linux Foundation: ELISA, Newsletter, and CNCF
