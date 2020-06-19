Programming Leftovers Release the pressure: Win16 support arrives for version 3.2 of Free Pascal Great news, Pascal fans. After a lengthy hiatus, the cross-platform Free Pascal has emerged with an array of new features and new targets. Version 3.2.0 of Free Pascal has arrived in the 50th anniversary year of the Pascal language with new features and compiler targets, including Aarch64 and the venerable 16-bit Windows. While it uses its own dialect of Object Pascal, fans of Delphi and Turbo Pascal should feel at home. Free Pascal has also continued rolling while the likes of GNU Pascal seem to have stalled somewhat.

R and CRAN Binaries for Ubuntu Welcome to the 27th post in the rationally regularized R revelations series, or R4 for short. This is a edited / updated version of yesterday’s T^4 post #7 as it really fits the R4 series as well as it fits the T4 series. A new video in both our T^4 series of video lightning talks with tips, tricks, tools, and toys is also a video in the R^4 series as it revisits a topic previously covered in the latter: how to (more easily) get (binary) packages onto your Ubuntu system. In fact, we show it in three different ways. The slides are here.

Qt QML Maps – Using the OSM plugin with API keys For a recent side-project I’ve been working on (a cycle computer for UBPorts phones) I found that when using the QtLocation Map QML element, nearly all the map types provided by the OSM plugin (besides the basic streetmap type) require an API key from Thunderforest. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a documented way of supplying an API key to the plugin, and the handful of forum posts and Stack Overflow questions on the topic are either unanswered or answered by people believing that it’s not possible. It’s not obvious, but after a bit of digging into the way the OSM plugin works I’ve discovered a mechanism by which an API key can be supplied to tile servers that require one. When the OSM plugin is initialised it communicates with the Qt providers repository which tells it what URLs to use for each map type. The location of the providers repository can be customised through the osm.mapping.providersrepository.address OSM plugin property, so all we need to do to use our API key is to set up our own providers repository with URLs that include our API key as a parameter. The repository itself is just a collection of JSON files, with specific names (cycle, cycle-hires, hiking, hiking-hires, night-transit, night-transit-hires, satellite, street, street-hires, terrain, terrain-hires, transit, transit-hires) each corresponding to a map type. The *-hires files provide URLs for tiles at twice the normal resolution, for high DPI displays.

Implementing geohashing at scale in serverless web applications Many web and mobile applications use geospatial data, often used with map overlays. This results in dataset queries based upon proximity, for questions such as “How far is the nearest business?” or “How many users are nearby?” Applications with significant traffic need an efficient way to handle geolocation queries. This blog post explores a simple geohashing solution for serverless applications, and how this can work at scale. Geohashing is a popular public domain geocode system that converts geographic information into an alphanumeric hash. A geohash is used to identify a rectangular area around a fixed point. The length of the hash determines the precision of the area identified. This allows you to use a hierarchical search where the length of the geohash corresponds to the size of a search area.

Percepio Adds Embedded Linux Support to Tracealyzer Visual Trace Diagnostic Tool

Russell Coker: Squirrelmail vs Roundcube For some years I’ve had SquirrelMail running on one of my servers for the people who like such things. It seems that the upstream support for SquirrelMail has ended (according to the SquirrelMail Wikipedia page there will be no new releases just Subversion updates to fix bugs). One problem with SquirrelMail that seems unlikely to get fixed is the lack of support for base64 encoded From and Subject fields which are becoming increasingly popular nowadays as people who’s names don’t fit US-ASCII are encoding them in their preferred manner. I’ve recently installed Roundcube to provide an alternative. Of course one of the few important users of webmail didn’t like it (apparently it doesn’t display well on a recent Samsung Galaxy Note), so now I have to support two webmail systems.

Perl Weekly Challenge 65: Digit Sum These are some answers to the Week 65 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.