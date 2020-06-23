Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

How to Disable Dock on Ubuntu 20.04 and Gain More Screen Space

Submitted by itsfoss on Tuesday 23rd of June 2020 06:21:50 AM Filed under
HowTos

Don’t like the launcher on the left side of the screen in Ubuntu? Learn how to easily disable the dock in Ubuntu 20.04.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

Programming Leftovers

  • Release the pressure: Win16 support arrives for version 3.2 of Free Pascal

    Great news, Pascal fans. After a lengthy hiatus, the cross-platform Free Pascal has emerged with an array of new features and new targets. Version 3.2.0 of Free Pascal has arrived in the 50th anniversary year of the Pascal language with new features and compiler targets, including Aarch64 and the venerable 16-bit Windows. While it uses its own dialect of Object Pascal, fans of Delphi and Turbo Pascal should feel at home. Free Pascal has also continued rolling while the likes of GNU Pascal seem to have stalled somewhat.

  • R and CRAN Binaries for Ubuntu

    Welcome to the 27th post in the rationally regularized R revelations series, or R4 for short. This is a edited / updated version of yesterday’s T^4 post #7 as it really fits the R4 series as well as it fits the T4 series. A new video in both our T^4 series of video lightning talks with tips, tricks, tools, and toys is also a video in the R^4 series as it revisits a topic previously covered in the latter: how to (more easily) get (binary) packages onto your Ubuntu system. In fact, we show it in three different ways. The slides are here.

  • Qt QML Maps – Using the OSM plugin with API keys

    For a recent side-project I’ve been working on (a cycle computer for UBPorts phones) I found that when using the QtLocation Map QML element, nearly all the map types provided by the OSM plugin (besides the basic streetmap type) require an API key from Thunderforest. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a documented way of supplying an API key to the plugin, and the handful of forum posts and Stack Overflow questions on the topic are either unanswered or answered by people believing that it’s not possible. It’s not obvious, but after a bit of digging into the way the OSM plugin works I’ve discovered a mechanism by which an API key can be supplied to tile servers that require one. When the OSM plugin is initialised it communicates with the Qt providers repository which tells it what URLs to use for each map type. The location of the providers repository can be customised through the osm.mapping.providersrepository.address OSM plugin property, so all we need to do to use our API key is to set up our own providers repository with URLs that include our API key as a parameter. The repository itself is just a collection of JSON files, with specific names (cycle, cycle-hires, hiking, hiking-hires, night-transit, night-transit-hires, satellite, street, street-hires, terrain, terrain-hires, transit, transit-hires) each corresponding to a map type. The *-hires files provide URLs for tiles at twice the normal resolution, for high DPI displays.

  • Implementing geohashing at scale in serverless web applications

    Many web and mobile applications use geospatial data, often used with map overlays. This results in dataset queries based upon proximity, for questions such as “How far is the nearest business?” or “How many users are nearby?” Applications with significant traffic need an efficient way to handle geolocation queries. This blog post explores a simple geohashing solution for serverless applications, and how this can work at scale. Geohashing is a popular public domain geocode system that converts geographic information into an alphanumeric hash. A geohash is used to identify a rectangular area around a fixed point. The length of the hash determines the precision of the area identified. This allows you to use a hierarchical search where the length of the geohash corresponds to the size of a search area.

  • Percepio Adds Embedded Linux Support to Tracealyzer Visual Trace Diagnostic Tool
  • Russell Coker: Squirrelmail vs Roundcube

    For some years I’ve had SquirrelMail running on one of my servers for the people who like such things. It seems that the upstream support for SquirrelMail has ended (according to the SquirrelMail Wikipedia page there will be no new releases just Subversion updates to fix bugs). One problem with SquirrelMail that seems unlikely to get fixed is the lack of support for base64 encoded From and Subject fields which are becoming increasingly popular nowadays as people who’s names don’t fit US-ASCII are encoding them in their preferred manner. I’ve recently installed Roundcube to provide an alternative. Of course one of the few important users of webmail didn’t like it (apparently it doesn’t display well on a recent Samsung Galaxy Note), so now I have to support two webmail systems.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 65: Digit Sum

    These are some answers to the Week 65 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar.

Arduino, IBASE and Intel-based Devices

  • 5 Arduino Simulators to Test IoT Projects without Arduino

    There are multiple reasons to use Arduino simulators. The most obvious is testing. You don’t have to use any equipment. Instead, you load up the simulator and build a virtual version of your project. This lets you quickly see if everything is going to work before you invest too much time and money. Concerning equipment, you may not have an Arduino board or kit readily available at the moment. You may already be using what you have for other projects, such as controlling certain things in your smart home. With simulators, you can test without buying more equipment or while you’re waiting for more to arrive.

  • IBASE Releases New EC-3200 AI Computing Solution

    The EC-3200, which can operate in a temperature range from -20°C to +60°C, takes advantage of the GPU-computing power of the Jetson TX2 in building edge inference servers. This allows users to analyze and manage real-time traffic flow in smart cities or to optimize efficiency of operation processes.

  • Coffee Lake monster loads up on SATA, PCIe, and M.2

    IEI’s rugged, Linux-ready “TANK-880-Q370” runs on 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and offers HDMI and DP, 3x GbE, 6x USB, 3x serial, 4x SATA, 4x PCIe, 3x M.2, and a mini-PCIe slot. IEI Technology has unleashed another one of its appropriately named TANK computers, following earlier models including the Intel 4th Gen “Haswell” based TANK-860-QGW. The new TANK-880-Q370 is suitably named for its hefty 255.2 x 225 x 169mm, 5.4 kg form factor, its extruded aluminum case and ruggedization features, its 4x full-size PCIe expansion slots, and its powerful Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh processors. The name also tips us off to its use of the Intel Q370 chipset.

  • Coffee Lake system ships with optional Nvidia RTX 2060

    Nexcom’s “AIEdge-X 300” runs Linux or Win 10 on an 8th/9th Gen Coffee Lake CPU and offers 2x SATA, 3x HDMI 2.0, 2x M.2, and a PCIe x16 slot with an optional Nvidia RTX 2060 card. Nexcom has announced an AI edge computer that offers a doublewide PCIe x16 slot for up to 160W graphics cards, including an optional Nvidia RTX 2060. Like its recent Neu-X300 and NISE 3900 Series computers, the AIEdge-X 300 runs Linux or Windows 10 on Intel Coffee Lake CPUs. However, it supports 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh in addition to 8th Gen models and adds a second SATA bay. It also supports higher-end graphics cards.

Python Programming

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6