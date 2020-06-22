I enjoyed using my terminal's green-on-black color scheme for many years. It is reminiscent of the DEC VT100/220 terminals that I used in college. I began to get bored with it earlier this year when I bought a tenkeyless keyboard from Hyper-X. The keyboard is black, and the keys are backlit in red, so I changed my terminal's colors to match. I think it looks really cool at night. I use GNOME as my main desktop environment, and I prefer to stick with the standard GNOME Terminal. Here's how I customized its settings to achieve my new color scheme. I always like to keep the default profile as a fallback in case I really screw things up; it's good to have a baseline. So first, I cloned the default profile and named the new clone HyperX. I did my customizations in this profile and, once I was happy, set it to be the default.

KDE: The 2020 KDE 'roadmap' from Nate and updates from GSoC students 2020 KDE roadmap: mid-year update

GSoC Week 3 - Qt3D based backend for KStars In the third week of GSoC, I worked on defining a coordinate system which works on right ascension and declination instead of x, y and z coordinates.

Google Summer of Code 2020 – week 1, 2 and 3 First of all, sorry for taking a while to write the first post of the coding period, before writing I was making sure that everything was working properly and that I hadn’t broken anything, well now lets go to the actual report. I have fixed the build errors of marK and merged the code of the branch of SoK 2020 that had yet to reach master, !2 . Also I started the implementation of text annotation.