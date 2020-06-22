Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Sonic Mania, Steam Game Festival and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 23rd of June 2020 12:07:55 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • How to play Sonic Mania on Linux

    Sonic Mania is a 2017 platformer developed by PagodaWest Games and Headcannon and published by Sega. It follows Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, and Knuckles in a classic adventure to stop Dr. Eggman (AKA Robotnik.) Sega released this game to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original Sonic game.

  • The Steam Game Festival Summer Edition is over, here's our round-up

    Now that the Steam Game Festival - Summer Edition is over, here's a round-up of of our coverage and some more thoughts. In true Valve style, it went off with a few problems including some developers not getting a demo button until the second day of the event.

    We started off by highlighting a list of ~30 demos for games that looked interesting, ensuring that each of them was verified working and then going from there. After that? Plenty caught my eye personally and some were genuinely great.

  • Secret Government is a grand strategy about ruling from the shadows - out now

    Just released is Secret Government, a brand new grand strategy game from GameTrek and 1C Entertainment that came with same-day Linux support.

    Taking place from the 17th century right up to modern times, Secret Government tasks you with leading a secret organization as you spread your influence across the globe, rewriting key historical events and deciding the fate of humankind. Manage your resources as you manipulate the actions of the world’s leaders. From strategically planting your agents in vulnerable regions, to infiltrating powerful institutions of authority, anyone can be your pawn as you exploit their resources and seize control over key decision-makers.

  • Dota 2 Battle Pass for The International 2021 now ends September 19

    Valve have been battling an issue with the Dota 2 Game Coordinator, that's caused so many match problems that they've extended the end time for The International 2021 Battle Pass.

    Since around June 17, the Game Coordinator has been somewhat broken which means players were unable to find matches. Valve initially mentioned it was a network issue, then on June 19 said they were looking for the root cause which for some reason caused extreme load on the servers so suddenly and at the same time each day.

    As for the Battle Pass since it's messed things up for players, Valve sent word out on Twitter that they will be extending the end date from September 12 to September 19 and they're continuing to investigate what has been causing this extreme and sudden extra load.

  • Troll Patrol is a heavenly mix of an RPG with Match-3 mechanics

    Sometimes picking up a new indie game release on a whim turns into a new love and that's very much the case with Troll Patrol. Note: this was a personal purchase.

    Mixing together Match-3 game mechanics with an RPG isn't anything new, in fact it's likely the developer
    Philippe Schober was directly inspired by a much older game named Dungeon Raid which seems to have vanished. The idea is that you're defending against vicious humans, as you fight off waves in a Match-3 game of puzzle and strategy. Match potion tiles to heal, sword tiles to boost your attack, shields to gain some block and more. There's a genuinely surprising amount of content included.

  • The next big Albion Online update arrives in August

    Albion Online is set to expand once again with the Rise of Avalon that will bring in 'a new era' according to the developer Sandbox Interactive.

    This free expansion will bring in powerful new weapons like the Avalonian Cannon with a beam that continually moves and the Avalonian Cursed Staff that "summons an enemy's cursed inner spirit". Sandbox say all the new weapons will thoroughly mix up Albion's combat and make it more unpredictable. Travelling across the world will be mixed up too with the Roads of Avalon paths, creating unique and constantly changing connections across the world helping to unlock more hidden areas too.

    Personally, I'm more excited about the Corrupted Dungeons. These new dungeons will be aimed at solo players, and will close once you enter them to give more PvE experiences. However, one other player can invade to mix it up and give you a fun 1v1 PvP mix into it.

»

More in Tux Machines

Customize your Linux terminal with your favorite logo

I enjoyed using my terminal's green-on-black color scheme for many years. It is reminiscent of the DEC VT100/220 terminals that I used in college. I began to get bored with it earlier this year when I bought a tenkeyless keyboard from Hyper-X. The keyboard is black, and the keys are backlit in red, so I changed my terminal's colors to match. I think it looks really cool at night. I use GNOME as my main desktop environment, and I prefer to stick with the standard GNOME Terminal. Here's how I customized its settings to achieve my new color scheme. I always like to keep the default profile as a fallback in case I really screw things up; it's good to have a baseline. So first, I cloned the default profile and named the new clone HyperX. I did my customizations in this profile and, once I was happy, set it to be the default. Read more

How to Disable Dock on Ubuntu 20.04 and Gain More Screen Space

Don’t like the launcher on the left side of the screen in Ubuntu? Learn how to easily disable the dock in Ubuntu 20.04. Read more

KDE: The 2020 KDE 'roadmap' from Nate and updates from GSoC students

  • 2020 KDE roadmap: mid-year update
  • GSoC Week 3 - Qt3D based backend for KStars

    In the third week of GSoC, I worked on defining a coordinate system which works on right ascension and declination instead of x, y and z coordinates.

  • Google Summer of Code 2020 – week 1, 2 and 3

    First of all, sorry for taking a while to write the first post of the coding period, before writing I was making sure that everything was working properly and that I hadn’t broken anything, well now lets go to the actual report. I have fixed the build errors of marK and merged the code of the branch of SoK 2020 that had yet to reach master, !2 . Also I started the implementation of text annotation.

Red Hat/Fedora: Flatpak, Podman, Core Modernization

  • Flatpak extensions

    When I started packaging music applications in Flatpak, I was confronted to the issue of audio plugins: lot of music software has effects, software instruments and others implemented as plugins colloquially called VST. When packaging Ardour, it became clear that supported these plugins where a necessity, as Ardour includes very little in term of instruments and effects. On Linux there are 5 different formats: while LADSPA, DSSI and LV2 are open, VST2 and VST3 are proprietary standard, created by Steinberg, they are very popular in non-libre desktops and applications. Fortunately with somewhat open implementations available, they exist on Linux in open source form. These 5 audio plugins format work in whichever applications can host them. In general LV2 is preferred. Now the problem is that "one doesn't simply drop a binary in a flatpak". I'm sure there are some tricks to install them, since a lot of plugins are standalone, but in general it's not sanctioned. So I came up with a proposal and an implementation to support and build Linux Audio plugins in Flatpak. I'll skip the details for now, as I'm working on a comprehensive guide, but the result is that several audio applications now support plugins in flatpak, and a good number of plugins are available on Flathub.

  • Podman paves the road to running containerized HPC applications on exascale supercomputers

    Following the rise of Linux container use in commercial environments, the adoption of container technologies has gained momentum in technical and scientific computing, commonly referred to as high-performance computing (HPC). Containers can help solve many HPC problems, but the mainstream container engines didn't quite tick all the boxes. Podman is showing a lot of promise in bringing a standards-based, multi-architecture enabled container engine to HPC.

  • Core Modernization Leads the way to Business Success

    Over the years, insurers have grown organically, and through mergers and acquisitions, layering legacy infrastructure and meshing code that is often brittle to link core systems together. While modernizing systems is not an easy challenge to overcome, according to a recently released Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Red Hat, many in the industry understand that now is the time to do so. Insurers need to modernize these core systems to increase flexibility, gain cost savings, and be better able to address the growing digital needs of their policyholders. Let’s look at some of the key findings of this Forrester Consulting research study on modernizing the insurance roadmap. [...] Even though insurers recognize the need to modernize, there are challenges that can prevent them from doing so. Data migration, integration with upstream/downstream systems, cloud migration, and data conversion were cited among respondents as the top challenges they are facing. These challenges highlight both the insurance industry’s hesitation in moving to the cloud and what may happen if they don’t: falling behind the competition, failing to meet stakeholders’ needs, and not having the skills in place to eventually migrate. It is not enough to simply move core legacy systems to the cloud, it has to be optimized to maximize the most value, especially in light of the effort expended. While a cloud implementation with one or multiple providers is a step in the right direction, an open hybrid cloud infrastructure can aid core modernization and innovation by promoting a wider set of technology across the data center and public clouds. Technology teams would be freed to build new customer experiences, create and market offers, optimize operations, and manage talent across the enterprise using the same tooling for common tasks.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6