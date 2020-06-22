Games: Sonic Mania, Steam Game Festival and More
How to play Sonic Mania on Linux
Sonic Mania is a 2017 platformer developed by PagodaWest Games and Headcannon and published by Sega. It follows Sonic the Hedgehog, Tails, and Knuckles in a classic adventure to stop Dr. Eggman (AKA Robotnik.) Sega released this game to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the original Sonic game.
The Steam Game Festival Summer Edition is over, here's our round-up
Now that the Steam Game Festival - Summer Edition is over, here's a round-up of of our coverage and some more thoughts. In true Valve style, it went off with a few problems including some developers not getting a demo button until the second day of the event.
We started off by highlighting a list of ~30 demos for games that looked interesting, ensuring that each of them was verified working and then going from there. After that? Plenty caught my eye personally and some were genuinely great.
Secret Government is a grand strategy about ruling from the shadows - out now
Just released is Secret Government, a brand new grand strategy game from GameTrek and 1C Entertainment that came with same-day Linux support.
Taking place from the 17th century right up to modern times, Secret Government tasks you with leading a secret organization as you spread your influence across the globe, rewriting key historical events and deciding the fate of humankind. Manage your resources as you manipulate the actions of the world’s leaders. From strategically planting your agents in vulnerable regions, to infiltrating powerful institutions of authority, anyone can be your pawn as you exploit their resources and seize control over key decision-makers.
Dota 2 Battle Pass for The International 2021 now ends September 19
Valve have been battling an issue with the Dota 2 Game Coordinator, that's caused so many match problems that they've extended the end time for The International 2021 Battle Pass.
Since around June 17, the Game Coordinator has been somewhat broken which means players were unable to find matches. Valve initially mentioned it was a network issue, then on June 19 said they were looking for the root cause which for some reason caused extreme load on the servers so suddenly and at the same time each day.
As for the Battle Pass since it's messed things up for players, Valve sent word out on Twitter that they will be extending the end date from September 12 to September 19 and they're continuing to investigate what has been causing this extreme and sudden extra load.
Troll Patrol is a heavenly mix of an RPG with Match-3 mechanics
Sometimes picking up a new indie game release on a whim turns into a new love and that's very much the case with Troll Patrol. Note: this was a personal purchase.
Mixing together Match-3 game mechanics with an RPG isn't anything new, in fact it's likely the developer
Philippe Schober was directly inspired by a much older game named Dungeon Raid which seems to have vanished. The idea is that you're defending against vicious humans, as you fight off waves in a Match-3 game of puzzle and strategy. Match potion tiles to heal, sword tiles to boost your attack, shields to gain some block and more. There's a genuinely surprising amount of content included.
The next big Albion Online update arrives in August
Albion Online is set to expand once again with the Rise of Avalon that will bring in 'a new era' according to the developer Sandbox Interactive.
This free expansion will bring in powerful new weapons like the Avalonian Cannon with a beam that continually moves and the Avalonian Cursed Staff that "summons an enemy's cursed inner spirit". Sandbox say all the new weapons will thoroughly mix up Albion's combat and make it more unpredictable. Travelling across the world will be mixed up too with the Roads of Avalon paths, creating unique and constantly changing connections across the world helping to unlock more hidden areas too.
Personally, I'm more excited about the Corrupted Dungeons. These new dungeons will be aimed at solo players, and will close once you enter them to give more PvE experiences. However, one other player can invade to mix it up and give you a fun 1v1 PvP mix into it.
