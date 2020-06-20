If you want everybody to be able to read your website, and use your navigation, you should not make it in such a way that it will depend on JavaScript to work.

Dylan is a multi-paradigm programming language that includes support for functional and object-oriented programming (OOP), and is dynamic and reflective while providing a programming model designed to support generating efficient machine code, including fine-grained control over dynamic and static behaviors. Dylan uses an algebraic infix syntax similar to Pascal or C, but supports an object model not unlike the Common Lisp Object System (CLOS). It was created in the early 1990s by a group led by Apple Computer. Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn this language.

We are proud to announce the release of Qt Online Installer and Maintenance Tool 4.0 pre-alpha. A lot of work has been done to improve the overall user experience of the new installer. A new Command Line Interface (CLI) makes unattended installations more straightforward compared to limited CLI and install scripts, used in Installer 3.x versions. The emphasis has been on the CLI improvements, but there have been changes to make the GUI more intuitive to use as well. The next step will be to continue GUI improvements to provide a pleasant install experience for all users.

If you've ever written code, whether it's a shell script, a Python script, C++, or even Scratch, then you know that variables are vital. Computers and coders use variables as waystations, where they surreptitiously pass information back and forth. For instance, if you need to process a user's name in a shell script, you might set up a variable, put the username into the variable, and then instruct the computer to do something to the variable (check it against a list of authorized users, for example). Variables are important because they enable code to by dynamic: they're placeholders for information that's expected to change every time you run the code. But variables, because they're so common, can also become rather unwieldy. Often times, you gather so many variables in a code project that it's next to impossible to keep track of them all. You can use clever conventions, such as prefixing all related variables with a common string (user_name, user_pass, user_time, and so on), or you can create a master list of them somewhere for easy reference, but the overhead of keeping track of it all can becoming taxing.

SUSE is an open-source company that sponsors the community-supported openSUSE project, which develops popular openSUSE Linux distribution. openSUSE further offers two OS editions: Tumbleweed and Leap. openSUSE Tumbleweed is a rolling release distribution that has a lifetime of ‘forever.’ Meanwhile, Leap gets a fixed lifetime following a regular release model. In this article, I’ll discuss everything about the upcoming stable release of openSUSE Leap 15.2 based on SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 Service Pack 2.

Graphics: TURNIP, RADV, Intel and More Open-Source Qualcomm "TURNIP" Vulkan Driver Adds Tessellation Shader Support Mesa's TURNIP Vulkan driver for open-source Qualcomm Adreno support took another big step forward this week with the mainlining of tessellation shader support. TURNIP is getting into increasingly good shape thanks to the work of multiple parties but isn't quite mature yet as Freedreno Gallium3D, which provides the open-source OpenGL support for Qualcomm's Adreno GPUs. A big feature now though is complete with the tessellation shader merge request landing for TURNIP.

RADV Vulkan Driver Adds New Workaround For Path of Exile Game A new tunable for the RADV driver is to disable bounds checking for dynamic buffer descriptors. The initial beneficiary of this driver workaround is for satisfying the Path of Exile role playing game running under Wine / Proton (Steam Play). The Path of Exile RPG game added a beta Vulkan renderer last month but has experienced issues with the RADV Vulkan driver while reportedly working fine with AMDVLK. This is an alternative to their Direct3D 11 renderer for this Windows game that runs on Linux by way of Wine/Proton.

Intel DG1 Graphics Card Support Lands In Mesa 20.2 For OpenGL / Vulkan Intel has landed their Mesa OpenGL/Vulkan driver support for their "DG1" discrete graphics card! With their kernel driver patches getting sorted out and most likely to be introduced with the Linux 5.9 kernel, the OpenGL and Vulkan driver side changes have now been merged into Mesa Git. These changes are in place for Mesa 20.2, due out around the end of August, but the Linux 5.9 kernel meanwhile won't see its stable release until around October with its development cycle not officially getting underway until around August following the current Linux 5.8 cycle.

Mike Blumenkrantz: A Step Back Since the start of this blog, I’ve been going full speed ahead with minimal regard for explaining terminology or architecture. This was partly to bootstrap the blog and get some potentially interesting content out there, but I also wanted to provide some insight into how clueless I was when I started out in mesa. If you’ve been confused by the previous posts, that’s roughly where I was at the time when I first encountered whatever it was you that you’ve been reading about. [...] When I began working on mesa, I did not have that knowledge, so let’s take a little time to go over some parts of the mesa tree, beginning with gallium. Gallium is the API provided by mesa/src/mesa/state_tracker. state_tracker is a mesa dri driver implementation (like i965 or radeon) which translates the mesa/src/mesa/main API and functionality into something a bit more flexible and easy to write drivers for. In particular, the state tracker is less immediate-mode functionality than core mesa, which enables greater optimization to be performed with e.g., batching and deduplication of repeated operations.