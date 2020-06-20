Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed
-
The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is now available in North America and selected EMEA countries* certified with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed to work straight out of the box. This is the first system available on the market with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, released in April 2020, and continues the long-standing partnership with Canonical which is designed to offer developers their ideal laptop based on input received from the community.
“We’re delighted to see the first Dell systems ship with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. Enterprises are increasingly equipping their developers and engineers with the operating system of their choice ensuring high end-user productivity. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS on the latest Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition offers the performance developers demand with the assurance of security and long term support that IT management needs,” said Martin Wimpress, Director of Desktop Engineering at Canonical.
“Dell and Canonical have partnered since the 2012 launch of Project Sputnik to arm developers with Ubuntu systems tailored for usability, stability and performance,” said Barton George, Founder of Project Sputnik and XPS Developer Edition, Dell Technologies. “Ubuntu 20.04 LTS continues our long-standing partnership with the Linux developer community to provide Ubuntu certified hardware that works out-of-the-box, enabling the highest levels of productivity.”
-
Dell To Begin Shipping Ubuntu 20.04 LTS On Their Latest XPS Developer Edition
Dell is announcing this morning that their latest XPS Developer Edition laptops are beginning to ship with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS as the latest version of the popular desktop Linux distribution.
While Ubuntu 20.04 LTS shipped back in April, Dell has been pushing this new Ubuntu "Focal Fossa" long-term support release through their QA and verification process. As of today, the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition with 10th Gen Intel Core CPU is now offering a pre-install with 20.04 LTS rather than the two-year-old Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.
-
This new Dell XPS 13 build is ditching Windows 10 for Ubuntu
A new build of the Dell XPS 13 has gone on sale with one major difference - it has dropped Windows 10 in favour of Ubuntu.
The new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition ditches Microsoft's software in favour of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS preinstalled to work straight out of the box, giving developers a new ultra-portable and powerful laptop option.
The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is now available in North America and selected EMEA countries including UK and Ireland from today costing $1,049/around £899.
-
Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition laptops now ship with Ubuntu 20.04
The Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition is a thin and light laptop that’s identical to the standard version when it comes to hardware. But instead of Windows, it ships with Ubuntu Linux.
Dell has been selling Ubuntu versions of the XPS 13 since 2012, and every few years the company updates the software that comes pre-installed. This is one of those years, and Dell and Ubuntu maker Canonical have announced that the XPS 13 Developer Edition is now available with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-installed.
-
Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Now Comes with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Been holding out for word on a new Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition preloaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS? Well you’re in in luck as Dell has announced one!
You likely don’t need much in way of introduction to the Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition. This laptop series has, throughout its many incarnations, become as popular with Linux developers as IBM’s famed ThinkPad line (which was recently blessed with Ubuntu too).
The latest iteration of Dell’s developer laptop ships with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS pre-loaded. The device touts a built-in fingerprint reader that “just works” with Ubuntu (and devs are backporting newer fingerprint login improvements) plus a bevvy of other features.
-
Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Linux Laptop Is Now Available with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Canonical and Dell announced today that the powerful Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition Linux laptop is now available certified and pre-loaded with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Promising an out-of-the-box Ubuntu experience to developers and engineers looking for a premium Linux laptop, the newest Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition now comes pre-loaded with the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system.
It appears to be the first system available on the market with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS that you can buy right now and it has been thoroughly tested by Dell and Canonical’s engineering teams to ensure optimal performance.
-
