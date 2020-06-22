Do you know that LibreOffice looks pretty on Zorin? The developers apparently made excellent effort so that its appearance looks well shaped as from its desktop, its start menu, to file manager, every app looks pretty, and this includes the office suite. I present you here short videos and simple reviews of these beautiful combination for our computing. Enjoy!

today's leftovers GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance It turns out for the GNOME 3.34 and 3.36 series, Mutter's window rendering culling code was broken and that led to extra rendering of windows not even visible... A fix is in the works and can lead to the performance doubling or more. As part of wanting to improve the GNOME performance at 4K with Intel graphics, Canonical's Daniel van Vugt has been profiling various desktop issues and looking to address them for GNOME 3.38 / Ubuntu 20.10. One of his recent discoveries is that the Mutter windows culling code in general was broken and given the greater number of pixels to handle at 4K becomes more pronounced there. Even windows not being presented at all were not being vulled and that leads to a huge waste especially at high resolutions. When dragging a small terminal window over eight maximized window terminals, fixing the issue led to a frame rate from 30 to 60 FPS. Or when running a maximized glxgears window over eight maximized terminal windows, the frame-rate went from 15 to 60 FPS.

Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 636 Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 636 for the week of June 14 – 20, 2020.

Linux Plumbers Conference: Kernel Dependability and Assurance Microconference Accepted into 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference We are pleased to announce that the Kernel Dependability & Assurance Microconference has been accepted into the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference! Linux is now being used in applications that are going to require a high degree of confidence that the kernel is going to behave as expected. Some of the key areas we’re seeing Linux now start to be used are in medical devices, civil infrastructure, caregiving robots, automotives, etc. This brings up a number of concerns that must be addressed. What sort of uptime can we count on? Should safety analysis be reevaluated after a bug fix has been made? Are all the system requirements being satisfied by Linux? What tooling is there to solve these questions?

LibreOffice GSoC Week 3 Report After a long time(work), I proudly present you the first prototype of the Additions dialog. For 3 weeks I have been dealing with both the extension manager’s code and the connection of UI components to the project. In addition, I worked for the API, which will serve as a bridge between the site where the extensions are hosted and the project. For example, I prepared a sample API response and define parameters which is essential part to call GET request.

GNU Parallel 20200622 ('Floyd') released GNU Parallel 20200622 ('Floyd') has been released.

2020.25 On Time Alexander Kiryuhin announced the Rakudo 2020.06 Compiler Release at the expected date! The associated binary packages are available at the expected locations.