The Librem Mini is Shipping!
We were excited to see so much interest from the community in our Librem Mini pre-order campaign and we hit our initial goals within only three weeks. Since then we’ve been testing hardware and porting coreboot over and now we are ready to start shipping Librem Mini pre-orders to customers.
As you may know the Librem Mini is revolutionary in that it supports Purism’s PureBoot out-of-the-box in addition to our default coreboot firmware and can work with the Librem Key for ultimate security. It is the ideal home server or secure workstation, and is fully backed by the support of Purism.
LibreOffice Looks Gorgeous on Zorin OS
Do you know that LibreOffice looks pretty on Zorin? The developers apparently made excellent effort so that its appearance looks well shaped as from its desktop, its start menu, to file manager, every app looks pretty, and this includes the office suite. I present you here short videos and simple reviews of these beautiful combination for our computing. Enjoy!
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.19.2 Desktop Is Out with More Than 25 Bug Fixes, Improvements
Coming just a week after the first point release and two weeks after the launch of the KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series, the Plasma 5.19.2 update is here to fix more important issues in an attempt to make the desktop environment more stable and reliable. This point release includes improvements for the Discover package manager, which now confirms the reboot action with the user, as well as the KSysGuard system monitor utility, which now has more sane default sizes for new System Monitor widgets and allows users to search in the new System Monitor configuration pages.
