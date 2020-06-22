Language Selection

ARM and Linux take the supercomputer TOP500 crown

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 23rd of June 2020 07:08:18 PM Filed under
Linux
Hardware

For years, x86 processors and Linux have ruled supercomputing. Linux still runs 500 out of the TOP500 supercomputers in the world. For just about as long, x86 CPUs have dominated supercomputers -- until now. On June 22, Japan's Fugaku supercomputer, powered by Fujitsu's 48-core A64FX SoC and running Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), became the first ARM-powered supercomputer to be dubbed the fastest computer in the world.

In winning over the others, it wasn't even close. Fugaku turned in a High-Performance Linpack (HPL) result of 415.5 petaflops, besting the second-place IBM Summit system by a factor of 2.8x.

Fujitsu has been working on creating ultra-high-speed silicon since it turned from the obsolete SPARC architecture to the ARM-based A64FX. This was the first CPU to adopt ARMv8-A's Scalable Vector Extension (SVE). This is an ARM extension to its instruction set specifically for supercomputers. Fujitsu worked with ARM to develop the A64FX.

More in Tux Machines

LibreOffice Looks Gorgeous on Zorin OS

Do you know that LibreOffice looks pretty on Zorin? The developers apparently made excellent effort so that its appearance looks well shaped as from its desktop, its start menu, to file manager, every app looks pretty, and this includes the office suite. I present you here short videos and simple reviews of these beautiful combination for our computing. Enjoy! Read more

Android Leftovers

today's leftovers

  • GNOME's Window Rendering Culling Was Broken Leading To Wasted Performance

    It turns out for the GNOME 3.34 and 3.36 series, Mutter's window rendering culling code was broken and that led to extra rendering of windows not even visible... A fix is in the works and can lead to the performance doubling or more. As part of wanting to improve the GNOME performance at 4K with Intel graphics, Canonical's Daniel van Vugt has been profiling various desktop issues and looking to address them for GNOME 3.38 / Ubuntu 20.10. One of his recent discoveries is that the Mutter windows culling code in general was broken and given the greater number of pixels to handle at 4K becomes more pronounced there. Even windows not being presented at all were not being vulled and that leads to a huge waste especially at high resolutions. When dragging a small terminal window over eight maximized window terminals, fixing the issue led to a frame rate from 30 to 60 FPS. Or when running a maximized glxgears window over eight maximized terminal windows, the frame-rate went from 15 to 60 FPS.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 636

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 636 for the week of June 14 – 20, 2020.

  • OctoPrint: a baby monitor for your 3D printer
  • Software Wars Virtual Launch Party
  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Kernel Dependability and Assurance Microconference Accepted into 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference

    We are pleased to announce that the Kernel Dependability & Assurance Microconference has been accepted into the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference! Linux is now being used in applications that are going to require a high degree of confidence that the kernel is going to behave as expected. Some of the key areas we’re seeing Linux now start to be used are in medical devices, civil infrastructure, caregiving robots, automotives, etc. This brings up a number of concerns that must be addressed. What sort of uptime can we count on? Should safety analysis be reevaluated after a bug fix has been made? Are all the system requirements being satisfied by Linux? What tooling is there to solve these questions?

  • LibreOffice GSoC Week 3 Report

    After a long time(work), I proudly present you the first prototype of the Additions dialog. For 3 weeks I have been dealing with both the extension manager’s code and the connection of UI components to the project. In addition, I worked for the API, which will serve as a bridge between the site where the extensions are hosted and the project. For example, I prepared a sample API response and define parameters which is essential part to call GET request.

  • GNU Parallel 20200622 ('Floyd') released

    GNU Parallel 20200622 ('Floyd') has been released.

  • 2020.25 On Time

    Alexander Kiryuhin announced the Rakudo 2020.06 Compiler Release at the expected date! The associated binary packages are available at the expected locations.

KDE Plasma 5.19.2 Desktop Is Out with More Than 25 Bug Fixes, Improvements

Coming just a week after the first point release and two weeks after the launch of the KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series, the Plasma 5.19.2 update is here to fix more important issues in an attempt to make the desktop environment more stable and reliable. This point release includes improvements for the Discover package manager, which now confirms the reboot action with the user, as well as the KSysGuard system monitor utility, which now has more sane default sizes for new System Monitor widgets and allows users to search in the new System Monitor configuration pages. Read more

