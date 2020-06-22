Android Leftovers
-
The 20 Best Quiz Games and Apps for Android Device in 2020
-
The best Android games 2020
-
The 10 Best Android Tablets (Updated 2020)
-
Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 get Android 11 Beta 1 update
-
Android 11 Emoji Leak: 117 New Designs From Cute To Funky & Utterly Adorable
-
Motorola releases Android 10 kernel source for the Edge+
-
Meizu announces beta tests of Flyme OS 8.1 based on Android 10 for several devices
-
Google christens the winners of the ML-powered Android Developer Challenge
-
Use Google Assistant to Listen to Articles on Android
-
How to easily share content between Android devices
-
NBCU’s Peacock Will Be on Google’s Android, Chromecast for July 15 Launch
-
Status Keycard Now Works With Android Mobile Devices
-
Slash $150 off Sony’s Xperia 1 OLED Android Smartphone at the 2020 low of $798
-
TCL 65 inches 4K QLED ANDROID TV (C715) Review
-
iOS 14 vs Android: features the iPhone borrowed from Google
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 939 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LibreOffice Looks Gorgeous on Zorin OS
Do you know that LibreOffice looks pretty on Zorin? The developers apparently made excellent effort so that its appearance looks well shaped as from its desktop, its start menu, to file manager, every app looks pretty, and this includes the office suite. I present you here short videos and simple reviews of these beautiful combination for our computing. Enjoy!
Android Leftovers
today's leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.19.2 Desktop Is Out with More Than 25 Bug Fixes, Improvements
Coming just a week after the first point release and two weeks after the launch of the KDE Plasma 5.19 desktop environment series, the Plasma 5.19.2 update is here to fix more important issues in an attempt to make the desktop environment more stable and reliable. This point release includes improvements for the Discover package manager, which now confirms the reboot action with the user, as well as the KSysGuard system monitor utility, which now has more sane default sizes for new System Monitor widgets and allows users to search in the new System Monitor configuration pages.
Recent comments
8 hours 5 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago
9 hours 8 min ago
18 hours 20 min ago
18 hours 53 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago