Mozilla: Tor Browser, Apple Stuff and Firefox 78 Credits Promote your Onion site with the Onion-Location HTTP header The Tor Browser anonymizes web browsing using multi-hop network routing featuring layered encryption (the “Onion network”). You can picture it like that trope in action movies where they’re tracing a network intrusion back through multiple server locations scattered all over a world map. (Except that the reverse tracing isn’t a thing and the Onion network’s encryption prevents any meaningful interception.)

Update on Firefox Support for macOS 10.9, 10.10 and 10.11 On June 30th, macOS 10.9, 10.10 and 10.11 users will automatically be moved to the Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR). While Apple doesn’t have an official policy governing security updates for older macOS releases, their ongoing practice has been to support the most recent three releases (i.e. version N, N-1, and N-2). The last security update applicable to macOS 10.11 was made available nearly 2 years ago in July 2018 (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222). Unsupported operating systems receive no security updates, have known exploits, and can be dangerous to use, which makes it difficult and less than optimal to maintain Firefox for those versions.

Welcoming Safari to the WebExtensions Community Browser extensions provide a convenient and powerful way for people to take control of how they experience the web. From blocking ads to organizing tabs, extensions let people solve everyday problems and add whimsy to their online lives. At yesterday’s WWDC event, Apple announced that Safari is adopting a web-based API for browser extensions similar to Firefox’s WebExtensions API. Built using familiar web technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, the API makes it easy for developers to write one code base that will work in Firefox, Chrome, Opera, and Edge with minimal browser-specific changes. We’re excited to see expanded support for this common set of browser extension APIs. [...] Interested in porting your browser extension to Safari? Visit MDN to see which APIs are currently supported. Developers can start testing the new API in Safari 14 using the seed build for macOS Big Sur. The API will be available in Safari 14 on macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina in the future.

Firefox 78 new contributors With the release of Firefox 78, we are pleased to welcome the 34 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 28 of whom were brand new volunteers!

Devices/Embedded: Vecow, Arm/Linux, TASMOTA and Pandauino Up to 21.5-inch touch panels power up with Whiskey Lake Vecow’s rugged, 10.1- to 21.5-inch “MTC-7000 Series” touch-panel systems run Linux or Win 10 on an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU and offer 16:9 ratios, up to 32GB RAM, SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, DVI-D and DP, and 2x mini-PCIe. Vecow has announced a line of rugged, all-in-one touch-panel computers with 10.1-, 15-, 15.6-, and 21.5-inch 10-point capacitive multi-touch screens. The MTC-7000 Series runs Linux or Windows 10 on quad-core Core processors from Intel’s 8th Gen, 15W TDP Whiskey Lake-U family. Vecow has previously used Whiskey Lake on its 3.5-inch EMBC-3000, which appears to be used as the mainboard for the systems.

Linux-based wireless gateway links up to Azure-ready IoT stack Cloud of Things’ compact, Arm/Linux based “DeviceTone IoT Gateway” is equipped with MikroBus, LAN, GPIO, WiFi, LTE, NB-IoT, BLE Long Range, and DECT ULE. Both the gateway and an MCU-based “Genie” edge node work with an Azure-certified DeviceTone IoT Suite. We found out about Cloud of Things’ DeviceTone IoT Gateway, DeviceTone Genie edge node, and DeviceTone IoT Suite in an IoT Evolution story headlined “Do we really need another IoT gateway?” One’s initial response might be “hell no,” followed by a swipe left into oblivion. Yet, the story attempts to persuade us we do a new gateway and its name is DeviceTone.

TASMOTA Now Supports ESP32 Targets including some Ethernet and Camera Boards TASMOTA open-source firmware was initially designed for ESP8266 or ESP8285 based Sonoff home automation devices providing an alternative to eWelink firmware with support for MQTT protocol...

Pandauino 644/1284 Narrow are Compact ATmega644/1284 Arduino Boards (Crowdfunding) Pandauino 644 Narrow and 1284 Narrow boards powered by Microchip ATmega644 and ATmega1284 8-bit AVR MCU in a compact form factor slightly larger than the official Arduino Nano.