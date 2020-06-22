Games: Boreal Tenebrae, Stadia and More
-
Boreal Tenebrae is another fascinating PS1-styled horror adventure
Bring on the PS1-style resurgence! Not only do we have Alisa upcoming but Boreal Tenebrae (previously Boreal Tales) also looks pretty amazing and it's out now.
A very retro themed mystery adventure with a dash of horror themes at the core, Boreal Tenebrae also pulls in the dream logic of works like 'Yume Nikki' and the fixed camera angles found in the classics. It's a story of a working-class northern town plagued by some sort of boxes, which seem to emit sound kind of static and everything is going a bit weird.
-
Google announce 4 Stadia Pro titles for July, plus new titles landing today
While the port of The Elder Scrolls Online was something of a disappointment on Stadia, there's more coming to look forward to if you're a fan of the game streaming service.
-
Prison Architect - Island Bound expansion is out now plus free update
Completely changing the way you think about and design your prison systems, the Prison Architect - Island Bound expansion is out now along with a free update for everyone. This is the first true major expansion for Prison Architect, and likely a sign of what's to come since Double Eleven took over as developer since Paradox Interactive now own the IP.
-
Skul: The Hero Slayer gets a Dead Cells crossover
Skul: The Hero Slayer just got a big update with a Dead Cells crossover character ability, not that I needed any excuse to jump back into Skul: The Hero Slayer.
As far as rogue-lite action platformers go, Skul: The Hero Slayer has so far been pretty great and definitely reminds me of Dead Cells. Skul is firmly unique though, thanks to the Skull swapping feature that sees you take on many different forms. High quality pixel-art, mixed with fast-paced action and a lot of variety in the enemies you encounter make it stand out against so many others. It's currently in Early Access and they've continued expanding all parts of it since the initial release in February.
-
The Minecraft Nether Update is out now and it's massive
Feeling adventurous? Minecraft has again become a whole lot bigger with the Nether Update now available.
Probably one of the biggest updates yet! The Nether now has multiple new biomes including: Basalt Deltas, Crimson Forest, Soulsand Valley and the Warped Forest. In addition to that there's new mobs including Hoglins, Piglins, Striders and Zoglins. All together with the assortment of new blocks, actually living and surviving in the Nether is now a lot different and possible although difficult.
-
Vernal Edge is now funded bringing great pixel-art and enemy-juggling combat
With a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter that's now finished, Vernal Edge from Hello Penguin is now officially on the way to Linux.
-
