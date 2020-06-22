Mozilla: Tor Browser, Apple Stuff and Firefox 78 Credits
-
The Tor Browser anonymizes web browsing using multi-hop network routing featuring layered encryption (the “Onion network”). You can picture it like that trope in action movies where they’re tracing a network intrusion back through multiple server locations scattered all over a world map. (Except that the reverse tracing isn’t a thing and the Onion network’s encryption prevents any meaningful interception.)
-
On June 30th, macOS 10.9, 10.10 and 10.11 users will automatically be moved to the Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR).
While Apple doesn’t have an official policy governing security updates for older macOS releases, their ongoing practice has been to support the most recent three releases (i.e. version N, N-1, and N-2). The last security update applicable to macOS 10.11 was made available nearly 2 years ago in July 2018 (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222). Unsupported operating systems receive no security updates, have known exploits, and can be dangerous to use, which makes it difficult and less than optimal to maintain Firefox for those versions.
-
Browser extensions provide a convenient and powerful way for people to take control of how they experience the web. From blocking ads to organizing tabs, extensions let people solve everyday problems and add whimsy to their online lives.
At yesterday’s WWDC event, Apple announced that Safari is adopting a web-based API for browser extensions similar to Firefox’s WebExtensions API. Built using familiar web technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, the API makes it easy for developers to write one code base that will work in Firefox, Chrome, Opera, and Edge with minimal browser-specific changes. We’re excited to see expanded support for this common set of browser extension APIs.
[...]
Interested in porting your browser extension to Safari? Visit MDN to see which APIs are currently supported. Developers can start testing the new API in Safari 14 using the seed build for macOS Big Sur. The API will be available in Safari 14 on macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina in the future.
-
With the release of Firefox 78, we are pleased to welcome the 34 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 28 of whom were brand new volunteers!
Devices/Embedded: Vecow, Arm/Linux, TASMOTA and Pandauino
-
Vecow’s rugged, 10.1- to 21.5-inch “MTC-7000 Series” touch-panel systems run Linux or Win 10 on an 8th Gen Whiskey Lake CPU and offer 16:9 ratios, up to 32GB RAM, SATA, 2x GbE, 4x USB 3.1 Gen2, DVI-D and DP, and 2x mini-PCIe.
Vecow has announced a line of rugged, all-in-one touch-panel computers with 10.1-, 15-, 15.6-, and 21.5-inch 10-point capacitive multi-touch screens. The MTC-7000 Series runs Linux or Windows 10 on quad-core Core processors from Intel’s 8th Gen, 15W TDP Whiskey Lake-U family. Vecow has previously used Whiskey Lake on its 3.5-inch EMBC-3000, which appears to be used as the mainboard for the systems.
-
Cloud of Things’ compact, Arm/Linux based “DeviceTone IoT Gateway” is equipped with MikroBus, LAN, GPIO, WiFi, LTE, NB-IoT, BLE Long Range, and DECT ULE. Both the gateway and an MCU-based “Genie” edge node work with an Azure-certified DeviceTone IoT Suite.
We found out about Cloud of Things’ DeviceTone IoT Gateway, DeviceTone Genie edge node, and DeviceTone IoT Suite in an IoT Evolution story headlined “Do we really need another IoT gateway?” One’s initial response might be “hell no,” followed by a swipe left into oblivion. Yet, the story attempts to persuade us we do a new gateway and its name is DeviceTone.
-
TASMOTA open-source firmware was initially designed for ESP8266 or ESP8285 based Sonoff home automation devices providing an alternative to eWelink firmware with support for MQTT protocol...
-
Pandauino 644 Narrow and 1284 Narrow boards powered by Microchip ATmega644 and ATmega1284 8-bit AVR MCU in a compact form factor slightly larger than the official Arduino Nano.
Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference, kcbench, and FGKASLR
-
Registration is now open for the 2020 edition of the Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC). It will be held August 24 – 28, virtually. Go to the attend page for more information.
-
Hello, is this thing still on? Looks like I have not blogged here in nearly 10 years. Uhhps. But today there is a reason to write something again:
I released kcbench 0.9.0. Kcbench is a simple Linux kernel compile benchmark that downloads the Linux sources and measures the time it takes to build the kernel.
-
One of many high profile features that didn't make it in time for Linux 5.8 is FGKASLR, Function Granular Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization.
Intel's Kristen Carlson Accardi sent out the original FGKASLR patches back in February for enhancing kernel security by providing address space layout randomization on a function level rather than just changing out the base address of the kernel. Function reordering is used on top of KASLR to make relative addresses within the kernel far less predictable. This reordering is done at boot time.
today's howtos
-
For beautiful screenshots of a terminal, there's no better command than screenfetch. Screenfetch autodetects your distribution and places an ASCII art version of the logo in your terminal window upon request. It also provides common information about your system, such as your user name, kernel version, uptime, and much more.
