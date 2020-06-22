Mozilla: Tor Browser, Apple Stuff and Firefox 78 Credits
-
Promote your Onion site with the Onion-Location HTTP header
The Tor Browser anonymizes web browsing using multi-hop network routing featuring layered encryption (the “Onion network”). You can picture it like that trope in action movies where they’re tracing a network intrusion back through multiple server locations scattered all over a world map. (Except that the reverse tracing isn’t a thing and the Onion network’s encryption prevents any meaningful interception.)
-
Update on Firefox Support for macOS 10.9, 10.10 and 10.11
On June 30th, macOS 10.9, 10.10 and 10.11 users will automatically be moved to the Firefox Extended Support Release (ESR).
While Apple doesn’t have an official policy governing security updates for older macOS releases, their ongoing practice has been to support the most recent three releases (i.e. version N, N-1, and N-2). The last security update applicable to macOS 10.11 was made available nearly 2 years ago in July 2018 (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201222). Unsupported operating systems receive no security updates, have known exploits, and can be dangerous to use, which makes it difficult and less than optimal to maintain Firefox for those versions.
-
Welcoming Safari to the WebExtensions Community
Browser extensions provide a convenient and powerful way for people to take control of how they experience the web. From blocking ads to organizing tabs, extensions let people solve everyday problems and add whimsy to their online lives.
At yesterday’s WWDC event, Apple announced that Safari is adopting a web-based API for browser extensions similar to Firefox’s WebExtensions API. Built using familiar web technologies such as JavaScript, HTML, and CSS, the API makes it easy for developers to write one code base that will work in Firefox, Chrome, Opera, and Edge with minimal browser-specific changes. We’re excited to see expanded support for this common set of browser extension APIs.
[...]
Interested in porting your browser extension to Safari? Visit MDN to see which APIs are currently supported. Developers can start testing the new API in Safari 14 using the seed build for macOS Big Sur. The API will be available in Safari 14 on macOS Mojave and macOS Catalina in the future.
-
Firefox 78 new contributors
With the release of Firefox 78, we are pleased to welcome the 34 developers who contributed their first code change to Firefox in this release, 28 of whom were brand new volunteers!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 812 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Mozilla: Tor Browser, Apple Stuff and Firefox 78 Credits
Devices/Embedded: Vecow, Arm/Linux, TASMOTA and Pandauino
Kernel: Linux Plumbers Conference, kcbench, and FGKASLR
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
1 hour 16 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 37 min ago
11 hours 47 min ago
12 hours 40 min ago
21 hours 51 min ago
22 hours 24 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago