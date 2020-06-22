Games: Ex-Zodiac, Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark and More
Fast-paced low-poly 3D rail shooter Ex-Zodiac looks awesome - demo up now
Do a barrel roll! If you remember that classic, you will probably want to take a look at Ex-Zodiac which is now crowdfunding on Kickstarter with a demo up.
"Join protagonist Kyuu as she fights to free the the worlds of the Sanzaru Star System, overrun by the intergalactic terrorist organisation known as Zodiac."
Heavily inspired by classic 3D shooters, developer Ben Hickling has been hacking away in their free time with Godot Engine to create something that looks simply awesome. It seems plenty of people agree, as the Kickstarter campaign that launches yesterday has already £18,864 of the £20,000 goal which is pretty amazing.
Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters expansion is out now
Colourful turn-based tactical RPG Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark gets a first expansion with Missions and Monsters.
Bringing several new additions to expand the gameplay, like being able to recruit powerful monsters, customize them with their own classes, and send them into battle alongside the rest of your forces. As your army grows, you'll get to dispatch your troops on missions of their own to gather precious resources, earn special rewards, unlock new locations and classes. Sounds like a great proper expansion to an already fantastic experience that fans of Final Fantasy: Tactics absolutely need to take a look at.
The itch.io Summer Sale 2020 is live
After running a massive charity bundle recently, a lot more eyes are likely on game store itch.io and now they have a big Summer Sale running with lots of games discounted.
itch do a lot more than just being a game store too, as they also constantly run Game Jams and because the barrier to entry is so low compared with the likes of Steam, itch is rammed full of smaller and often experimental experiences. This can, at times, make it hard to find the good stuff.
Game model maker Asset Forge releases the big 2.0 preview for Linux
Asset Forge, a seriously useful program to help anyone make models and sprites for their games has a big 2.0 revamp that's in preview and it's now on Linux. Asset Forge 2 is a complete re-write, aimed at making it more feature-filled than ever.
The original version has been on Linux for some time but initially the 2.0 version was Windows only, that changed with the release of Asset Forge 2.0 preview-1e on June 23. Not only does it bring in Linux support, it also added new features and tutorials.
How does Asset Forge work? It gives you a big selection of blocks you can stick together with various tools to position, stretch, rotate and so on to make all sorts of wild creations.
Unity Learn Premium has been made permanently free
After initially opening up their developer resources for a few months, Unity Technologies have now decided to make Unity Learn Premium actually free for all.
Unity mentioned that over three hundred thousand developers sign up for their initial three-months free period, so clearly there was a huge amount of interest. Giving access to a wealth of resources including game template projects, live chats with Unity experts, Unity courses to follow, tutorials and so on it's quite a nice boost for game developers.
Co-op RPG 'Adventure in Aellion' Early Access release delayed to August
Originally due to launch July 22, the co-op RPG Adventure in Aellion has now been delayed until August 26.
Adventure in Aellion is an open-world fantasy epic combining the game style of classic dungeon adventure games with seamless drop-in, drop-out multiplayer to create a world ripe for exploration.
