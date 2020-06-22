Audiocasts/Shows: Software Wars 2020, LINUX Unplugged and mintCast Video: Software Wars (2020) Documentary This documentary (Software Wars 2020) was released under a Creative Commons license. It reminds me of Revolution OS from back in the day.

Death of the Mac | LINUX Unplugged 359 Why we think Apple just handed market share to Desktop Linux, and why you can kiss running Linux on the Mac goodbye forever.

mintCast 337.5 – Managing the Managers As the name implies, a compositor composes how the window looks and functions. It does this by using an off-screen buffer for each window. Each buffer is made into an image. The compositor uses those images for drawing and re-drawing of the windows, also for when it is moved or resized or closed. Windows can overlap or ‘stack over’ one another. Each window is drawn and redrawn individually, along with the desktop wallpaper image. Compositing also uses those buffer images to allow for 2D and 3D effects such as Blending, Fading, Scaling, Rotation, Bending, Contortion and Blurring, etc. Examples would be the wobbly windows effect in the KWin Window Manager in KDE Plasma, or the ALT-TAB display of open windows (Flip Switch, Cover Switch, etc.), or the appearance of a window sliding in and out or slowly fading in and out when it is opened, closed or minimized. One of my favorite effects is Shade, sometimes referred to as Roll Up. When that feature is used, the window is reduced to only the title bar being visible. This was very useful back in the 90’s and early 2000’s due to the small sizes of the monitors then; you could keep the application on the screen but it took up much less space. KWin among others support this feature.

today's leftovers Calc Guide 6.4 is Released! – Download Now! The LibreOffice Documentation Team announces the release of the LibreOffice Calc Guide 6.4, the complete handbook for the spreadsheet tool of LibreOffice. The guide was updated from the existing release 6.2 and include all the improvements developed since then.

Online events in the LibreOffice Hispanic community Everyone loves to meet in person, share ideas, work on the software and have a good time. Of course, “real life” meetings have been difficult in the last few months, so many communities in the LibreOffice project have chosen to go online.

What is the core of the Python programming language? It's no secret that I want a Python implementation for WebAssembly. It would not only get Python into the browser, but with the fact that both iOS and Android support running JavaScript as part of an app it would also get Python on to mobile. That all excites me. But when thinking about the daunting task of creating a new implementation of Python, my brain also began asking the question of what exactly is Python? We have lived with CPython for so long that I suspect most of us simply think that "Python == CPython". PyPy tries to be so compatible that they will implement implementation details of CPython. Basically most implementations of Python that I know of strive to pass CPython's test suite and to be as compatible with CPython as possible. That's daunting. Python as implemented by CPython is very dynamic and exposes many things that only make sense if you implement Python using an interpreter somehow. For instance, PyPy has a baseline interpreter that they JIT from, but there are many things you can use in Python which force PyPy to turn off the JIT and stick with bytecode. The REPL alone makes things very dynamic as everything you enter into the REPL is dynamically parsed, compiled, and executed by the interpreter right then and there. That has led me to contemplate the question of what exactly is Python? What is the core of the language that makes it what it is? What baseline would all Python implementations need to cover in order to truly be able to call themselves an implementation of Python that people would still recognize? Or from my perspective, how much would one have to implement to compile Python directly to WebAssembly and still be considered a Python implementation?

Firefox Relay protects your email address from hackers and spammers Firefox Relay is a smart, easy solution that can preserve the privacy of your email address, much like a post office box for your physical address. When a form requires your email address, but you’d rather not share it, Firefox Relay can help. Click the relay button to give an alias instead. Firefox Relay will forward emails from the alias to your real inbox, keeping your actual email address hidden. Firefox Relay is currently in the experimental, closed beta phase, and it’s free for now. If you’re an early adopter who likes to test new products, sign up for an invitation to give it a try. Why bother? Email addresses are a hot commodity, and with good reason. Most people have only one or two email addresses, yet they have dozens, if not hundreds, of online accounts connected to them. Your email address is a unique identifier — after all, you’re the only one with it. And that means a good deal of data is associated with it, making your email address a desirable target.

Redis 6: A high-speed database, cache, and message broker Like many, you might think of Redis as only a cache. That point of view is out of date. Essentially, Redis is a NoSQL in-memory data structure store that can persist on disk. It can function as a database, a cache, and a message broker. Redis has built-in replication, Lua scripting, LRU eviction, transactions, and different levels of on-disk persistence. It provides high availability via Redis Sentinel and automatic partitioning with Redis Cluster. The core Redis data model is key-value, but many different kinds of values are supported: Strings, Lists, Sets, Sorted Sets, Hashes, Streams, HyperLogLogs, and Bitmaps. Redis also supports geospatial indexes with radius queries and streams. [ ALSO ON INFOWORLD: HOW REDIS SCRATCHED AND ITCH — AND CHANGED DATABASES FOREVER ] To open source Redis, Redis Enterprise adds features for additional speed, reliability, and flexibility, as well as a cloud database as a service. Redis Enterprise scales linearly to hundreds of millions of operations per second, has active-active global distribution with local latency, offers Redis on Flash to support large datasets at the infrastructure cost of a disk-based database, and provides 99.999% uptime based on built-in durability and single-digit-seconds failover.

PeaZip 7.3.2 PeaZip is an open source file and archive manager. It's freeware and free of charge for any use. PeaZip can extract most of archive formats both from Windows and Unix worlds, ranging from mainstream 7Z, RAR, TAR and ZIP to experimental ones like PAQ/LPAQ family, currently the most powerful compressor available. Open and extract 180+ archive formats: 001, 7Z, ACE(*), ARC, ARJ, BZ2, CAB, DMG, GZ, ISO, LHA, PAQ, PEA, RAR, TAR, UDF, WIM, XZ, ZIP ZIPX - view full list of supported archive file formats for archiving and for extraction.

CAN XL error detection capabilities CAN XL offers data-rates and payload sizes that are many times higher than in Classical CAN and CAN FD [1], [2]. Error detection is a crucial functionality provided by communication protocols. A receiving node has to be able to judge if a frame was received with or without errors. Autonomous driving and other safety relevant applications require that frame errors are detected with a very high probability. The acceptance of an erroneous frame should be practically impossible. This article first introduces the three CAN error types known in literature that might occur in a frame in harsh environments: (1) bit error, (2) bit drop and bit insertion, (3) burst errors. The two main pillars of the CAN error detection mechanism are: (A) the cyclic redundancy code (CRC) check and (B) the format checks. Both pillars are strengthened during the currently ongoing specification of CAN XL, to fit to tomorrow’s applications. We explain how these pillars were improved. Therefor we show the reasons for the chosen CRC concept of having both a header CRC and a frame CRC in a CAN XL frame. Further, we introduce the available format checks in CAN XL. Finally, we show systematically how the CAN XL error detection mechanisms master to detect the three error types. A deep dive into the properties and strengths of the used CRC polynomials is given in [9].