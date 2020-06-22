Red Hat, SUSE, Sparky, Ubuntu and GNU/Linux Software GNU Health expands Raspberry Pi support, Megadeth's guitarist uses open source principles, and more open source news. The GNU Health project, designed to help hospitals run on low-cost software and hardware, expanded its support for Rapsberry Pi models in its recent release according to CNX. The GNU Health Embedded version that runs on Raspberry Pis is "especially suited for remote areas without internet, academic Institutions, domiciliary units, home nursing, and laboratory stations."

Call for Code and HERE Technologies Since the creation of Call for Code, IBM has tackled society’s most pressing issues by partnering with a wide collection of humanitarian experts and leading tech providers. This ecosystem is what sets us apart. It helps developers get the real-world insights and tools you need to create innovative solutions and deploy them wherever they’re most needed. We rely on partners like HERE Technologies to help inspire and power each new wave of solutions. HERE, a location and technology platform, joined Call for Code in April. They provide location services APIs that let you access geospatial data, routing, geofencing and interactive maps. Working together with the HERE team, we realized this technology was a perfect fit for our starter kits: the quick start-guides to help you start creating applications tied to easy-to-understand use cases in just minutes. HERE’s code and APIs are featured in both the COVID-19 community cooperation starter kit and the climate change disaster resiliency starter kit. “When you combine HERE’s highly accurate location technology with IBM Watson, you give developers a sophisticated tool set which can be used to help solve the world’s most challenging problems,” said Mithun Dhar, VP Developer Relations and Self-Serve Channel for HERE. So far, hundreds of developers have signed-up for HERE APIs to build their Call for Code solutions, including Dave Chura who created Safe Queue. Safe Queue is one of the top three solutions IBM selected in May as part of our accelerated COVID-19 track for early deployment.

Culture of Innovation: Data Management on the IoT Edge There’s been a trend over the past decade of bringing compute into centralized data centers. And that looks like public cloud. This has been driven by requirements around taking advantage of the economies of scale that are available at the centralized data centers, like being able to make use of centralized power and centralized cooling, and locating data centers in places that might be less expensive.

SUSE Manager 4.1 Public Release Candidate 1! As usual, we have prepared tons of updates and we hope you will like it. We also now have a new Public Mailing List, so you can share your feedback with our Public Beta Community, our Engineering and our Product Managers.

eDEX-UI There is a new application available for Sparkers: eDEX-UI [...] Features: – Fully featured terminal emulator with tabs, colors, mouse events, and support for curses and curses-like applications. – Real-time system (CPU, RAM, swap, processes) and network (GeoIP, active connections, transfer rates) monitoring. – Full support for touch-enabled displays, including an on-screen keyboard. – Directory viewer that follows the CWD (current working directory) of the terminal. – Advanced customization using themes, on-screen keyboard layouts, CSS injections. See the wiki for more info. – Optional sound effects made by a talented sound designer for maximum hollywood hacking vibe.

AMD EPYC Rome support in Ubuntu Server The second generation of AMD EPYC central processing unit (CPU), codenamed Rome, provides outstanding performance and “hardened at the code” security. It was launched in 2019 and has already been widely adopted. Support for AMD EPYC Rome has been merged to the Linux kernel starting with 5.4 series. Therefore, all Ubuntu releases with 5.4 kernel installed support this CPU and all its new features. However, Canonical has also backported basic support for AMD EPYC Rome to older LTS releases to ensure they will work properly on this new CPU.

2020 LiveCD Memory Usage Compare Time for a 20.04 LTS LiveCD memory comparison with a bunch more distros. I last did one in 2016. Using Lubuntu as an example base memory usage approximately doubled from 2016 (251M) to 2020 (585M). Those numbers aren't strictly comparable because I'm not using the exact same setup as in 16.04 and I enabled more modern features (virtio graphics, EUFI, 4 cores).

Week 3: GSoC Project Report This week I implemented views, drag and drop of storyboard items in the central view and made some small changes. I also ran unit-tests, checked for memory leaks and debugged code, but unfortunately we couldn’t get it tested by users as we got some crashes. There are three views to customize what part of the storyboard item you see. Namely they are Thumbnail only, Comments only and Both. This was easy to implement as we only had to make changes to delegate and view class to draw the right parts based on the chosen view.

curl 7.71.0 – blobs and retries Welcome to the “prose version” of the curl 7.71.0 change log. There’s just been eight short weeks since I last blogged abut a curl release but here we are again and there’s quite a lot to say about this new one.

Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 Milestone 2 Released For Open-Source/Linux Benchmarking Building off Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 M1 from the start of June, the second development "milestone" release is now available for our cross-platform, open-source automated benchmarking software. The original Phoronix Test Suite 9.8 development release brought enhanced handling around minor test profile version updates when it comes to taking care of any build issues, a rewritten virtual test suite implementation, early tweaks around PHP 8.0 support, AMD Energy Linux driver reading support, and other changes.

Audiocasts/Shows: Software Wars 2020, LINUX Unplugged and mintCast Video: Software Wars (2020) Documentary This documentary (Software Wars 2020) was released under a Creative Commons license. It reminds me of Revolution OS from back in the day.

Death of the Mac | LINUX Unplugged 359 Why we think Apple just handed market share to Desktop Linux, and why you can kiss running Linux on the Mac goodbye forever.

mintCast 337.5 – Managing the Managers As the name implies, a compositor composes how the window looks and functions. It does this by using an off-screen buffer for each window. Each buffer is made into an image. The compositor uses those images for drawing and re-drawing of the windows, also for when it is moved or resized or closed. Windows can overlap or ‘stack over’ one another. Each window is drawn and redrawn individually, along with the desktop wallpaper image. Compositing also uses those buffer images to allow for 2D and 3D effects such as Blending, Fading, Scaling, Rotation, Bending, Contortion and Blurring, etc. Examples would be the wobbly windows effect in the KWin Window Manager in KDE Plasma, or the ALT-TAB display of open windows (Flip Switch, Cover Switch, etc.), or the appearance of a window sliding in and out or slowly fading in and out when it is opened, closed or minimized. One of my favorite effects is Shade, sometimes referred to as Roll Up. When that feature is used, the window is reduced to only the title bar being visible. This was very useful back in the 90’s and early 2000’s due to the small sizes of the monitors then; you could keep the application on the screen but it took up much less space. KWin among others support this feature.