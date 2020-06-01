Perl 7 Released
-
Announcing Perl 7
This morning at The Perl Conference in the Cloud, Sawyer X announced that Perl has a new plan moving forward. Work on Perl 7 is already underway, but it’s not going to be a huge change in code or syntax. It’s Perl 5 with modern defaults and it sets the stage for bigger changes later. My latest book Preparing for Perl 7 goes into much more detail.
-
Perl 7 Announced As Evolving Perl 5 With Modern Defaults
Taking place this week is the virtual Perl + Raku "Conference in the Cloud" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic causing the event to go virtual. A big announcement out of it is Perl 7.
Perl 7 basically amounts to Perl 5 with more modern defaults and foregoing some of the extensive backward compatibility support found with Perl 5. News of Perl 7 comes a few days after the release of Perl 5.32.
-
The Perl 7 tl;dr
Sawyer X, Perl's volunteer Project Lead, announced at The Perl Conference in the Cloud that Perl will make the jump to a new major version, Perl 7. This allows the next version to accept saner, more modern default settings. So far, Perl 5 has been compatible back its first release in 1994. Perl 7, expected to be released within the next year, sets defaults and enables features that most people use today. When Perl 7 is released, Perl 5 will go into long term maintenance for an extended window far beyond its normal two-year, two version support policy. Supported Perl 5 versions will continue to get important security and bug fixes.
-
Perl 7 launches
The Perl project has announced the upcoming release of Perl 7.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1148 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: RADV, Mesa and Linux Beta Driver 450.51 From NVIDIA
today's howtos
Perl 7 Released
Android Leftovers
Perl 7, not quite getting better yet
Perl 7, not quite getting better yet