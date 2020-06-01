Graphics: RADV, Mesa and Linux Beta Driver 450.51 From NVIDIA RADV ACO SMEM Patches Land - Taking ACO To Feature Parity With AMDGPU LLVM As of today in Mesa 20.2-devel Git, the Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) with the ACO back-end is now effectively at feature-parity to the default AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end. Earlier this month we reported on the matter that RADV was looking at switching to ACO by default as its shader compiler back-end in place of the common AMDGPU LLVM back-end. But for that to happen they first needed to hit feature parity.

Mesa 20.2 driver update due hopefully by the end of August The Mesa open source Linux driver team have put up their updated roadmap for the upcoming version 20.2 version. Much like official NVIDIA Linux drivers, Mesa has quite a regular release cycle to power your AMD and Intel chips (plus older NVIDIA) with OpenGL / Vulkan and over the past few years the quality has really come along nicely. Once one release ships, with people working on all sorts of features and improvements, the next release is open for development and code merging.

NVIDIA 450.51 Linux Driver Beta Adds NGX Library, PRIME Improvements Earlier this month a NVIDIA 450 Linux beta driver popped out as part of the CUDA 11.0 release candidate. Today though is the first public and generally available NVIDIA 450 series Linux driver beta for all users. With today's NVIDIA 450.51 Linux beta driver there are many new features and fixes. Among the changes with the NVIDIA 450.51 Linux driver are:

NVIDIA released a big new mainline Linux Beta Driver 450.51 Not long after the recent developer-focused 440.66.17 Vulkan Beta, NVIDIA have released the 450.51 Linux Beta Driver in their mainline series that's for us consumers to jump in with. This adds in a number of new features like support for Vulkan direct-to-display on DisplayPort displays which are connected via DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP-MST). NVIDIA added support in this Linux driver for NVIDIA NGX, their deep learning powered technology stack. It also now has HEVC 10/12 bit "decode only" support for NVIDIA VDPAU, support for Image Sharpening in OpenGL and Vulkan applications, support to create 16-bit video surfaces in the NVIDIA VDPAU driver and more VDPAU additions. Even PRIME support was expanded to allow PRIME Synchronization when using displays driven by the x86-video-amdgpu driver as PRIME display offload sinks and support for displays connected to NVIDIA GPUs to act as PRIME display offload sinks, also known as "Reverse PRIME". A fallback presentation path for PRIME Render Offload configurations where the DRI3 and/or Present extension are unavailable was added too.