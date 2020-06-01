Stellarium 0.20.2 Released as 20 Year Anniversary Celebration
Free open-source astronomy software Stellarium 0.20.2 was released a few days ago as the 20 year anniversary celebration.
Stellarium 0.20.2 contains many changes in AstroCalc tool and core of Stellarium, changes in scripting engline and Script Console, Oculars and Satellites plugins, updated DSO catalog, see release note for details.
