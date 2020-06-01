Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi, CHUWI LarkBox and More
-
Raspberry PI Remote Management and Access Tools
Raspberry PI can be managed remotely from your local network or from internet (if you have control with your router and a public IP address from your internet provider.
In this article I’ll list a number of ways and tools to access it for different needs. It will be separated in Raspberry PI OS Lite installation and Raspberry PI OS Desktop installation (last one adding to Lite more graphical ways). Also a final section on Smartphone access is included.
Every remote management tool will need that your get IP address to contact your Raspberry PI. For local area network management, you simply need your Raspberry PI local IP address (with ifconfig command from RPI terminal or identifying it from your router. Internet remote management will also require your external IP address from your router or from a browser inside local network and online services like whatismyip.com
-
CHUWI LarkBox, the World’s Smallest 4K Mini PC, Launched on Indiegogo for $149 and Up
-
Tiny, Linux-ready Gemini Lake mini-PC starts at $155
CHUWI has launched a 61 x 61 x 43mm “LarkBox” mini-PC on Indiegogo that runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Gemini Lake with prices starting at $155 with 6GB LPDDR4, 128GB eMMC, an M.2 for an SSD, WiFi/BT, 2x USB 3.0, and a 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 port.
Shenzhen, China based CHUWI has blown past its $25.8K Indiegogo goal for its much hyped LarkBox mini-PC, pulling in over a quarter million dollars so far. Billed as the world’s smallest 4K mini-PC, the 61 x 61 43mm, 127-gram device is designed as a desktop replacement and home theater system, as well as a platform for Point of Sale (POS), digital signage, kiosks, presentations, and CCTV applications. A $155 Early Bird package is still left, with pricing moving to $169. Shipments are due in August.
-
Thin Mini-ITX duo includes Coffee Lake and Whiskey Lake models
Win Enterprises has unveiled a pair of Linux-ready thin Mini-ITX boards with 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports: the Gen Coffee lake “MB-50050” with 4x serial I/Os and the Whiskey Lake powered “MB-50040” with up to 64GB RAM and optional 9-36V power.
Win Enterprises has announced two new thin Mini-ITX boards aimed at industrial applications. Like the company’s larger MB-50030 industrial ATX board and a recent full-height MB-50070 Mini-ITX, the MB-50050 supports Intel’s 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs. The MB-50040 instead taps the more power-efficient, 15W TDP 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE platform.
-
Up2stream Mini & Pro v3 Audio Boards Add Bluetooth 5.0, USB Sound Card Mode and More
The first version of the board was powered by a MediaTek MT7688AN MIPS processor coupled with 64MB RAM and 16MB flash, but I’m not sure that’s the case. The company does not advertise this part, as the boards are designed for people wanting to create their own DIY speakers, not necessarily wanting to mess with complex audio codec. For that reason, AFAIK, the source code won’t be released.
-
Sipeed TANG Hex is a Low-Cost Xilinx Zynq-7020 Arm FPGA Board
Last year, Sipeed launched a $5 FPGA board called Sipeed Tang and based on an entry-level Gowin GW1N-1-LV FPGA. But I had not noticed the company had also worked on a more powerful, yet still low-cost Xilinx Zynq-7020 board in a business card form factor not too dissimilar from the Raspberry Pi model B form factor. Meet Sipeed TANG Hex.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 711 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stellarium 0.20.2 Released as 20 Year Anniversary Celebration
Free open-source astronomy software Stellarium 0.20.2 was released a few days ago as the 20 year anniversary celebration. Stellarium 0.20.2 contains many changes in AstroCalc tool and core of Stellarium, changes in scripting engline and Script Console, Oculars and Satellites plugins, updated DSO catalog, see release note for details.
Graphics: RADV, Mesa and Linux Beta Driver 450.51 From NVIDIA
today's howtos
Perl 7 Released
Recent comments
8 min 6 sec ago
6 hours 4 min ago
9 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 37 min ago
22 hours 53 min ago
23 hours 53 min ago
1 day 13 min ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago