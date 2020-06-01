Language Selection

Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi, CHUWI LarkBox and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 24th of June 2020 11:23:52 PM
Hardware
  • Raspberry PI Remote Management and Access Tools

    Raspberry PI can be managed remotely from your local network or from internet (if you have control with your router and a public IP address from your internet provider.

    In this article I’ll list a number of ways and tools to access it for different needs. It will be separated in Raspberry PI OS Lite installation and Raspberry PI OS Desktop installation (last one adding to Lite more graphical ways). Also a final section on Smartphone access is included.

    Every remote management tool will need that your get IP address to contact your Raspberry PI. For local area network management, you simply need your Raspberry PI local IP address (with ifconfig command from RPI terminal or identifying it from your router. Internet remote management will also require your external IP address from your router or from a browser inside local network and online services like whatismyip.com

  • CHUWI LarkBox, the World’s Smallest 4K Mini PC, Launched on Indiegogo for $149 and Up
  • Tiny, Linux-ready Gemini Lake mini-PC starts at $155

    CHUWI has launched a 61 x 61 x 43mm “LarkBox” mini-PC on Indiegogo that runs Linux or Win 10 on Intel’s Gemini Lake with prices starting at $155 with 6GB LPDDR4, 128GB eMMC, an M.2 for an SSD, WiFi/BT, 2x USB 3.0, and a 4K-ready HDMI 2.0 port.

    Shenzhen, China based CHUWI has blown past its $25.8K Indiegogo goal for its much hyped LarkBox mini-PC, pulling in over a quarter million dollars so far. Billed as the world’s smallest 4K mini-PC, the 61 x 61 43mm, 127-gram device is designed as a desktop replacement and home theater system, as well as a platform for Point of Sale (POS), digital signage, kiosks, presentations, and CCTV applications. A $155 Early Bird package is still left, with pricing moving to $169. Shipments are due in August.

  • Thin Mini-ITX duo includes Coffee Lake and Whiskey Lake models

    Win Enterprises has unveiled a pair of Linux-ready thin Mini-ITX boards with 2x GbE and 4x USB 3.1 Gen2 ports: the Gen Coffee lake “MB-50050” with 4x serial I/Os and the Whiskey Lake powered “MB-50040” with up to 64GB RAM and optional 9-36V power.

    Win Enterprises has announced two new thin Mini-ITX boards aimed at industrial applications. Like the company’s larger MB-50030 industrial ATX board and a recent full-height MB-50070 Mini-ITX, the MB-50050 supports Intel’s 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs. The MB-50040 instead taps the more power-efficient, 15W TDP 8th Gen Whiskey Lake-UE platform.

  • Up2stream Mini & Pro v3 Audio Boards Add Bluetooth 5.0, USB Sound Card Mode and More

    The first version of the board was powered by a MediaTek MT7688AN MIPS processor coupled with 64MB RAM and 16MB flash, but I’m not sure that’s the case. The company does not advertise this part, as the boards are designed for people wanting to create their own DIY speakers, not necessarily wanting to mess with complex audio codec. For that reason, AFAIK, the source code won’t be released.

  • Sipeed TANG Hex is a Low-Cost Xilinx Zynq-7020 Arm FPGA Board

    Last year, Sipeed launched a $5 FPGA board called Sipeed Tang and based on an entry-level Gowin GW1N-1-LV FPGA. But I had not noticed the company had also worked on a more powerful, yet still low-cost Xilinx Zynq-7020 board in a business card form factor not too dissimilar from the Raspberry Pi model B form factor. Meet Sipeed TANG Hex.

»

More in Tux Machines

Stellarium 0.20.2 Released as 20 Year Anniversary Celebration

Free open-source astronomy software Stellarium 0.20.2 was released a few days ago as the 20 year anniversary celebration. Stellarium 0.20.2 contains many changes in AstroCalc tool and core of Stellarium, changes in scripting engline and Script Console, Oculars and Satellites plugins, updated DSO catalog, see release note for details. Read more

Graphics: RADV, Mesa and Linux Beta Driver 450.51 From NVIDIA

  • RADV ACO SMEM Patches Land - Taking ACO To Feature Parity With AMDGPU LLVM

    As of today in Mesa 20.2-devel Git, the Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) with the ACO back-end is now effectively at feature-parity to the default AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end. Earlier this month we reported on the matter that RADV was looking at switching to ACO by default as its shader compiler back-end in place of the common AMDGPU LLVM back-end. But for that to happen they first needed to hit feature parity.

  • Mesa 20.2 driver update due hopefully by the end of August

    The Mesa open source Linux driver team have put up their updated roadmap for the upcoming version 20.2 version. Much like official NVIDIA Linux drivers, Mesa has quite a regular release cycle to power your AMD and Intel chips (plus older NVIDIA) with OpenGL / Vulkan and over the past few years the quality has really come along nicely. Once one release ships, with people working on all sorts of features and improvements, the next release is open for development and code merging.

  • NVIDIA 450.51 Linux Driver Beta Adds NGX Library, PRIME Improvements

    Earlier this month a NVIDIA 450 Linux beta driver popped out as part of the CUDA 11.0 release candidate. Today though is the first public and generally available NVIDIA 450 series Linux driver beta for all users. With today's NVIDIA 450.51 Linux beta driver there are many new features and fixes. Among the changes with the NVIDIA 450.51 Linux driver are:

  • NVIDIA released a big new mainline Linux Beta Driver 450.51

    Not long after the recent developer-focused 440.66.17 Vulkan Beta, NVIDIA have released the 450.51 Linux Beta Driver in their mainline series that's for us consumers to jump in with. This adds in a number of new features like support for Vulkan direct-to-display on DisplayPort displays which are connected via DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP-MST). NVIDIA added support in this Linux driver for NVIDIA NGX, their deep learning powered technology stack. It also now has HEVC 10/12 bit "decode only" support for NVIDIA VDPAU, support for Image Sharpening in OpenGL and Vulkan applications, support to create 16-bit video surfaces in the NVIDIA VDPAU driver and more VDPAU additions. Even PRIME support was expanded to allow PRIME Synchronization when using displays driven by the x86-video-amdgpu driver as PRIME display offload sinks and support for displays connected to NVIDIA GPUs to act as PRIME display offload sinks, also known as "Reverse PRIME". A fallback presentation path for PRIME Render Offload configurations where the DRI3 and/or Present extension are unavailable was added too.

today's howtos

Perl 7 Released

  • Announcing Perl 7

    This morning at The Perl Conference in the Cloud, Sawyer X announced that Perl has a new plan moving forward. Work on Perl 7 is already underway, but it’s not going to be a huge change in code or syntax. It’s Perl 5 with modern defaults and it sets the stage for bigger changes later. My latest book Preparing for Perl 7 goes into much more detail.

  • Perl 7 Announced As Evolving Perl 5 With Modern Defaults

    Taking place this week is the virtual Perl + Raku "Conference in the Cloud" as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic causing the event to go virtual. A big announcement out of it is Perl 7. Perl 7 basically amounts to Perl 5 with more modern defaults and foregoing some of the extensive backward compatibility support found with Perl 5. News of Perl 7 comes a few days after the release of Perl 5.32.

  • The Perl 7 tl;dr

    Sawyer X, Perl's volunteer Project Lead, announced at The Perl Conference in the Cloud that Perl will make the jump to a new major version, Perl 7. This allows the next version to accept saner, more modern default settings. So far, Perl 5 has been compatible back its first release in 1994. Perl 7, expected to be released within the next year, sets defaults and enables features that most people use today. When Perl 7 is released, Perl 5 will go into long term maintenance for an extended window far beyond its normal two-year, two version support policy. Supported Perl 5 versions will continue to get important security and bug fixes.

  • Perl 7 launches

    The Perl project has announced the upcoming release of Perl 7.

