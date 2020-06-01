Grml - new stable release 2020.06 available
Long time no see, but there we are - we just released Grml 2020.06 - Ausgehfuahangl!
This Grml release provides fresh software packages from Debian testing (AKA bullseye). As usual it also incorporates current hardware support and fixes known bugs from the previous Grml release.
More information is available in the release notes of Grml 2020.06.
Grab the latest Grml ISO(s) and spread the word!
