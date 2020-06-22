Mozilla Politics, Mozilla WebThings Gateway and Voice Projects
Immigrants Remain Core to the U.S.’ Strength
By its very design the internet has accelerated the sharing of ideas and information across borders, languages, cultures and time zones. Despite the awesome reach and power of what the web has enabled, there is still no substitute for the chemistry that happens when human beings of different backgrounds and experiences come together to live and work in the same community.
Immigration brings a wealth of diverse viewpoints, drives innovation and creative thinking, and is central to building the internet into a global public resource that is open and accessible to all.
This is why the current U.S. administration’s recent actions are so troubling. On June 22, 2020 President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order suspending entry of immigrants under the premise that they present a risk to the United States’ labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision will likely have far-reaching and unintended consequences for industries like Mozilla’s and throughout the country.
We’re proud to join #StopHateForProfit
Mozilla stands with the family of companies and civil society groups calling on Facebook to take strong action to limit hateful and divisive content on their platforms. Mozilla and Firefox have not advertised on Facebook and Instagram since March of 2018, when it became clear the company wasn’t acting to improve the lack of user privacy that emerged in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Celebrate Pride with these colorful browser themes for Firefox
As June comes to a close, we wanted to share some of our favorite LGBTQ browser themes, so you can celebrate Pride well into the summer and beyond.
Mozilla WebThings Gateway Kit by OKdo
We’re excited about this week’s news from OKdo, highlighting a new kit built around Mozilla’s WebThings Gateway. OKdo is a UK-based global technology company focused on IoT offerings for hobbyists, educators, and entrepreneurs. Their idea is to make it easy to get a private and secure “web of things” environment up and running in either home or classroom. OKdo chose to build this kit around the Mozilla WebThings Gateway, and we’ve been delighted to work with them on it.
The WebThings Gateway is an open source software distribution focused on privacy, security, and interoperability. It provides a web-based user interface to monitor and control smart home devices, along with a rules engine to automate them. In addition, a data logging subsystem monitors device changes over time. Thanks to extensive contributions from our open source community, you’ll find an add-on system to extend the gateway with support for a wide range of existing smart home products.
With the WebThings Gateway, users always have complete control. You can directly monitor and control your home and devices over the web. In fact, you’ll never have to share data with a cloud service or vendor.
Firefox UX: Designing for voice
In the future people will use their voice to access the internet as often as they use a screen. We’re already in the early stages of this trend: As of 2016 Google reported 20% of searches on mobile devices used voice, last year smart speakers sales topped 146 million units — a 70% jump from 2018, and I’m willing to bet your mom or dad have adopted voice to make a phone call or dictate a text message.
I’ve been exploring voice interactions as the design lead for Mozilla’s Emerging Technologies team for the past two years. In that time we’ve developed Pocket Listen (a Text-to-Speech platform, capable of converting any published web article into audio) and Firefox Voice (an experiment accessing the internet with voice in the browser). This blog post is an introduction to designing for voice, based on the lessons our team learned researching and developing these projects. Luckily, if you’re a designer transitioning to working with voice, and you already have a solid design process in place, you’ll find many of your skills transfer seamlessly. But, some things are very different, so let’s dive in.
Kernel: LWN Articles, LPC Town Hall and More
Loaded terms in free software
The FSF has often refused to talk with news organizations (including LWN) without an advance promise that at least some of its word-use proscriptions would be followed in any resulting article. The loss of coverage resulting from that condition is, seemingly, considered a price worth paying in order to keep distance from perceived illegitimate use of loaded terms. In the wider community, terms like "master" and "slave" have been the source of discomfort for some time; some projects have moved away from those terms in recent years. Current events — and not just in the U.S. — have raised awareness and greatly accelerated efforts in this direction. The topic has recently come up in the kernel community, which has also been discussing a proposal to replace "blacklist" and "whitelist" with "denylist" and "allowlist". This discussion is not just limited to the kernel, though. The Git community is debating renaming the default "master" branch to something else — a change that is already being made at major Git-hosting companies and which is almost certain to be adopted. Similar discussions are being held in the Ansible community, the curl project, the Go language community, the OpenSSL project, the PHP community, and beyond. The Python community mostly eliminated these terms in 2018. Needless to say, there has been opposition to these changes. Some of it comes from the usual spontaneous sock-puppet accounts that proliferate around this kind of discussion — but not all of it. Opponents make the point that words with the same spelling have different meanings in English, and that a slave device has nothing to do with an enslaved human. Making these changes, they argue, distorts the language, creates endless code churn, and confuses users in support of a sort of political correctness that does little, if anything, to address the actual problem of systemic racism. There is also a slippery-slope argument that can be heard; will one get into trouble for claiming to have mastered a difficult subject or listing one's master's degree on a resume? What should the kernel's position be on red-black trees? Also: Ian Jackson: Renaming the primary git branch to "trunk"
Games: Hadean Tactics, 3dSen PC, Idol Manager
Security: Debian LTS, Patches and Some Borderline FUD
