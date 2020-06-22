IBM/Red Hat: Openwashing Mainframes, DMSs, DSPs, Cockpit and Ansible
-
Open Mainframe Project Announces Major Technical Milestone with Zowe’s Long Term Support Release
-
The Open Mainframe Project (OMP) announced today that Zowe, an open source software framework for the mainframe that strengthens integration with modern enterprise applications, marks a major technical milestone with the first Long Term Support (LTS) release. The Zowe LTS release will offer vendors and customers product stability, security, interoperability as well as easy installation and upgrades.
OMP launched Zowe, the first-ever open source project based on z/OS, in 2018 to serve as an integration platform for the next generation of administration, management and development tools on z/OS mainframes. The Zowe framework uses the latest web technologies among products and solutions from multiple vendors. Zowe enables developers to use familiar, industry-standard, open source tools to access mainframe resources and services.
-
Introduction to Linux-based document management systems
A DMS provides users and administrators with fine-grained security as well as search and version control. Search is very important to organizations whose users have stored thousands or tens of thousands of documents. Standard filesystem search can be fast for a few users, but it's less efficient than an indexed search specifically designed for a document management system.
There are tools such as locate but these must be manually updated. The DMS only searches within its registered files and not the entire filesystem. NFS-mounted filesystems can also slow searches to an unacceptable level. The document management system streamlines search, retrieval, and overall document management. Document management systems also include other features that simple file servers don't, such as full-text search within all document formats, OCR, exporting, scalability, modularity, commenting, cloud connectivity, CMS integration, and mobile apps. DMSs really are the next evolutionary leap in managing corporate file repositories.
Although document management systems can be prohibitively expensive, there are several free, open source, and community versions of commercial packages available. However, just like any community-supported application, you either can rely on the community at large, or you can have an in-house or third-party developer assist you with customizations.
-
Top telco benefits of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 comes with a host of enhancements to help digital service providers (DSPs) build a foundation for responding to customer requirements and seize new opportunities, particularly as they deploy 5G and edge services. From cloud portability to performance improvements and more, there are significant advantages for DSPs to explore.
-
Cockpit 222
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly. Here are the release notes from version 222.
-
Red Hat upgrades Ansible DevOps and new Certified Ansible Content Collections
Ansible, a leading DevOps program, may not be Red Hat's most well-known product line, but after Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) for system and cloud administrators, it may be the most important one. Thanks to its latest edition, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform with Ansible Tower 3.7 and its new Red Hat Certified Ansible Content Collections, Ansible's more important than ever.
This release of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform includes new features and enhancements that help simplify automation for new and experienced users while increasing Ansible's speed and flexibility.
-
