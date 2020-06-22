today's leftovers
Netbooks: The Next Generation — Chromebooks
Netbooks are dead, long live the Chromebook. Lewin Day wrote up a proper trip down Netbook Nostalgia Lane earlier this month. That’s required reading, go check it out and come back. You’re back? Good. Today I’m making the case that the Chromebook is the rightful heir to the netbook crown, and to realize its potential I’ll show you how to wring every bit of Linuxy goodness out of your Chromebook.
I too was a netbook connoisseur, starting with an Asus Eee 901 way back in 2009. Since then, I’ve also been the proud owner of an Eee PC 1215B, which still sees occasional use. Only recently did I finally bite the bullet and replace it with an AMD based Dell laptop for work.
For the longest time, I’ve been intrigued by a good friend who went the Chromebook route. He uses a Samsung Chromebook Plus, and is constantly using it to SSH into his development machines. After reading Lewin’s article, I got the netbook bug again, and decided to see if a Chromebook would fill the niche. I ended up with the Acer Chromebook Tab 10, codename Scarlet. The price was right, and the tablet form factor is perfect for referencing PDFs.
How we are helping you with computing teaching methods
A look at the ESP8266 for IoT
The Internet of Things (IoT) world is filled with countless microprocessors. One option we have covered in various ways before is the Arduino ecosystem. In the same vein, we now will look at another interesting segment of that community: The WiFi-enabled Espressif ESP8266 chip.
The ESP8266 chip is one of the more ideal chips for home-grown IoT development. It is cheap, has built-in 2.4GHz WiFi capabilities, has up to 17 different general purpose I/O (GPIO) pins available, and can take advantage of the extensive libraries available in the larger Arduino community. Many different commercial IoT devices use the ESP8266 chip; some devices, like those provided by Sonoff are known to be reprogrammable with custom firmware, while other off-brand devices are also known to be unlocked as well. The downside to the ESP8266 is that the SDK is closed-source; consisting of headers and binary libraries distributed under a non-free license that forbids use on anything but the ESP8266.
The lack of source code for the SDK is regrettable, but there still is an open-source community around the chip worth understanding and exploring. For readers unfamiliar with the ESP8266 chip, we will start with how it fits into the Arduino ecosystem.
Save Open Technology Fund, #SaveInternetFreedom
The Tor Project has joined the voices around the world from the internet freedom community and in the U.S. Congress to express concerns about the rapid firing of key personnel and dissolution of the board of directors at the four agencies (Middle East Broadcasting, Radio Free Asia, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, and the Open Technology Fund) under the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).
Of most immediate concern to Tor is the future of the Open Technology Fund (OTF) and its crucial mission, since 2012, of providing funding for technology that enables free expression, helps people circumvent censorship, and obstructs repressive surveillance.
OTF's Work Is Vital for a Free and Open Internet
Keeping the internet open, free, and secure requires eternal vigilance and the constant cooperation of freedom defenders all over the web and the world. Over the past eight years, the Open Technology Fund (OTF) has fostered a global community and provided support—both monetary and in-kind—to more than four hundred projects that seek to combat censorship and repressive surveillance, enabling more than two billion people in over 60 countries to more safely access the open Internet and advocate for democracy.
OTF has earned trust over the years through its open source ethos, transparency, and a commitment to independence from its funder, the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which receives its funding through Congressional appropriations.
Redis Labs Unveils New Open Source Project, RedisRaft
Redis Labs has announced RedisRaft, a new strong-consistency deployment option. The RedisRaft module makes it possible to use Redis and its existing clients, libraries, and data types in beyond-cache scenarios requiring a high level of reliability and consistency.
According to Yossi Gottlieb, chief architect, Redis Labs, the new option makes it possible to operate a number of Redis servers as a single fault-tolerant, strongly consistent cluster, and is based on the Raft consensus algorithm and an open-source C library that implements it.
MariaDB 10.5.4 Release Notes
OpenAPI welcomes the OpenTravel Alliance as its newest member!
OpenTravel is a not-for-profit trade association that develops data messaging structures in order to facilitate communication between the many facets of the travel industry. It is the travel industry's only open-source, interoperability data standard. Using OpenTravel messaging, travelers can search, book, pay and check-in/out in a completely contactless environment.
Announcing the Relay public beta
Today we announce Relay, an event-driven automation platform. Sign up now and try it out! Relay connects infrastructure and operations platforms, APIs, and tools together into a cohesive, easy-to-automate whole. Relay is simple enough for you to start automating common, if-this-then-that (IFTTT) style DevOps tasks in minutes and powerful enough to model multi-step, branching, parallelized DevOps processes when the need arises.
Lynx Analytics Releases LynxKite 4.0 to Democratize Adoption of Graph AI
Lynx Analytics announces the open source release of its Complete Graph Data Science Platform, LynxKite 4.0, after years of development and successful deployments with customers.
With rapidly growing availability of network and relationship data as well as new graph deep learning technologies, Graph AI is the next frontier of machine learning as advocated by leading machine learning experts. By integrating relationship information into machine learning models, graphs are a crucial component in numerous AI applications: network based attribute prediction, fraud detection, product recommendation, infrastructure and operations optimization, drug discovery, etc.
Lynx Analytics releases LynxKite 4.0, an Open Source Graph Data Science Platform, to democratize adoption of Graph AI [Ed: GNU Affero General Public License v3.0]
What is Network Time Security and Why is it Important?
Network Time Security (NTS) is an attempt in the NTP working group of the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) to change the NTP authentication to something more useful. Netnod has participated in this standardisation effort and has sponsored the development of several implementations.
On 25 March 2020, the Internet Engineering Steering Group (IESG) of the IETF approved the NTS Internet Draft as an RFC in the Standards Track. It's currently in RFC editor queue awaiting publication as an RFC proper.
Lightweight alternatives to Google Analytics
More and more web-site owners are concerned about the "all-seeing Google" tracking users as they browse around the web. Google Analytics (GA) is a full-featured web-analytics system that is available for free and, despite the privacy concerns, has become the de facto analytics tool for small and large web sites alike. However, in recent years, a growing number of alternatives are helping break Google's dominance. In this article we'll look at two of the lightweight open-source options, namely GoatCounter and Plausible. In a subsequent article, we'll look at a few of the larger tools.
GA is by far the biggest player here: BuiltWith shows that around 86% of the top 100,000 web sites use it. This figure goes down to 64% for the top one-million web sites. These figures have grown steadily for the past 15 years, since Google acquired Urchin and rebranded it as Google Analytics. In addition to privacy concerns, GA is more complex and feature-heavy than some web-site owners need; many of them just want to see how much traffic is going to the pages on their site, and where that traffic is coming from. So it's not surprising that a number of simpler, more open tools have taken off in the past few years.
It should be noted that LWN does use GA, though we are evaluating other choices. Those who turn off ads in their preferences will not be served with the GA code, however.
