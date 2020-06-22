Based on LibreOffice’s Human Interface Guidelines (HIG), which provide the core framework, several significant changes were made to LibreOffice’s user interface during 2019. The most important were the improvements and the additions to icon styles, and the release of the NotebookBar in additional flavours.

Opera web browser released the new stable version 69 today. The new release features built-in Twitter support. Click the three-dot icon at the bottom of the sidebar, then you can tick Twitter in the Messengers section.

First, I strongly recommend switching to Jitsi Meet: It's free It doesn't require you to sign up at all It's open source It's on the cutting edge of privacy and security features

The Grumpy Editor reviewed proselint in 2016 and compared it to "one of the world's worst elementary-school teachers criticizing you in front of the entire class about irrelevant details". I wanted to check whether the teacher had matured, but, alas, the project has been inactive since 2018. There are several contenders for the nagging teacher position, though. One is alex whose aim is to point out insensitive and inconsiderate writing. While alex is useful in some cases (changing "chairman" to "chair" or "chairperson" is a good improvement that doesn't introduce unnatural language, for example), I found the tool too noisy. It complained about "simple math" and "invalid characters" in a technical manual (although "basic math" might indeed be an improvement). Computers are good at pattern matching but language is all about context. The documentation observes that "alex isn't very smart" and I tend to agree. (Interestingly, alex doesn't find that phrase offensive.) Another tool is write good which flags "weasel" words (like "very") and passive voice. LWN previously looked at writegood-mode in the context of Emacs. Personally, I didn't find the feedback from write-good particularly useful, but opinions differ when it comes to passive voice. RedPen looks like a credible alternative to proselint. It specifically mentions technical documentation and has support for several common markup formats, including Markdown, Textile, AsciiDoc, reStructuredText, and LaTeX. Installation seemed tricky at first. I couldn't find a Debian or RPM package, no Flatpak, and the Snap image is from 2016 (while the latest release is from earlier this year). As I was waiting for the download of the 150MB file, I found an online instance into which text can be copied. The online version is particularly useful since it makes it easy to disable checks. One does not need to learn about the configuration file but can simply click some check boxes. Obviously, the online instance is not a solution if the text is private or has too many embarrassing mistakes to copy it to a random web site. I also found PyRedPen, which is a set of Python scripts that allow sending a file to this online instance of RedPen for analysis.

I’m sure many of us are wondering how to stay a relevant professional in the post-pandemic world. One of the ways, obviously, is learning to program. Now that the industry is at the 21% growth rate (higher than that of any other field), it’s clear that the demand for good developers is not going anywhere. Moreover, it’s likely to grow in the next couple of years, as more businesses will consider replacing physical processes and practices with the digital ones. In this post, you will find out why now is the time to master coding and collect a complete resource deck to fuel your progress — over 20 websites that help future coders get better at their jobs.

Heaps and priority queues are little-known but surprisingly useful data structures. For many problems that involve finding the best element in a dataset, they offer a solution that’s easy to use and highly effective. The Python heapq module is part of the standard library. It implements all the low-level heap operations as well as some high-level common uses for heaps. A priority queue is a powerful tool that can solve problems as varied as writing an email scheduler, finding the shortest path on a map, or merging log files. Programming is full of optimization problems in which the goal is to find the best element. Priority queues and the functions in the Python heapq module can often help with that.

My journey into the GtkAction abysses of Thunar began in the mid of 2019. Be warned, it is no story of success. It is rather a story about finding a way through a maze while walking into almost every dead end. Actually I just wanted to fix #198 (Merge all file-context-menus into one). But somehow things got weird. More than half a year later and after numerous interactive rebases I finally merged my branch into master \o/

Ubuntu Blog on Kubeflow Pipelines, MAAS 2.8 and "Masters" Data science workflows on Kubernetes with Kubeflow pipelines: Part 1 Kubeflow Pipelines are a great way to build portable, scalable machine learning workflows. It is one part of a larger Kubeflow ecosystem that aims to reduce the complexity and time involved with training and deploying machine learning models at scale. In this blog series, we demystify Kubeflow pipelines and showcase this method to produce reusable and reproducible data science. We go over why Kubeflow brings the right standardization to data science workflows, followed by how this can be achieved through Kubeflow pipelines. In part 2, we will get our hands dirty! We’ll make use of the Fashion MNIST dataset and the Basic classification with Tensorflow example, and take a step-by-step approach to turn the example model into a Kubeflow pipeline so that you can do the same.

MAAS 2.8 – new features This new release of MAAS brings three key new benefits: Virtual machines with LXD (Beta) Tighter, more responsive UX External/remote PostgreSQL database

Ubuntu Masters 3: the community expands The Ubuntu Masters conference stemmed from a vision to bring the engineering community together to freely exchange innovative ideas, in the spirit of open source. After two hugely successful conferences, connecting IT teams across industries and countries, and featuring speakers from innovators such as Adobe, Netflix, Roblox, and more, Ubuntu Masters returns on June 30th.