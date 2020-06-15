First Windows 10 ...now it's Microsoft Outlook users who are hit by serious glitch WINDOWS 10 users have been pummelled by a catalogue of issues in recent weeks, but the latest annoying glitch is impacting those who use Microsoft's hugely-popular Outlook software. It's not been the best few weeks for Microsoft. Ever since the Redmond-based firm pushed out its Windows 10 May 2020 Update, it has been dogged by issues with a number of PCs suffering from the dreaded Blue Screen Of Death (BSOD) whilst others have been left unable to print anything from their PCs. And now, it seems another popular Microsoft software is also suffering from a hugely irritating and serious glitch which is making the software inoperable. It seems when users update to the latest version of Outlook, they're instantly faced with an error message that stops them accessing the email client. There are numerous reports from users suffering from the issue and Microsoft has also confirmed that there is a problem.

Getting Started with GIMP In this article you will learn about GIMP also known as GNU Image Manipulation Program the professional free computer image editor which is famous as Photoshop alternative. With it you can edit photos, pictures, logos, and screenshots quickly for your authoring works. For example, GIMP is good for cropping and resizing photos as well as annotating and combining pictures. I present you here an introduction, how to obtain it for your computer, running it for the first time, enjoying the application environment, and making your first work. This article is the first part and all parts will be listed in GIMP for Authors started June 2020. Enjoy!