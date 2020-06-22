Fedora Magazine Trying Discourse and Red Hat's Latest Marketing Pitch for Developers
-
Fedora Magazine trying Discourse
Having both of these merged into a single channel makes it easier for community members to see what is going on and join the discussion.
And compared to a mailing list, the forum promises better discoverability and accessibility to newcomers! No need to subscribe to a mailing list and manage a flood of emails. Just go to the Fedora Magazine Discourse forum, and start discussing.
-
Introducing the Red Hat build of the OpenJDK Universal Base Images—now in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2
With the recent release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, we also added the first Red Hat build of OpenJDK Universal Base Images. These General Availability (GA) images for OpenJDK 8 and OpenJDK 11 set a new baseline for anyone who wants to develop Java applications that run inside containers in a secure, stable, and tested manner.
In this article, we introduce the new OpenJDK Universal Base Images and explain their benefits for Java developers. Before we do that, let’s quickly review what we know about UBIs in general.
-
Debugging GraalVM-native images using gdb
The GraalVM project includes, amongst other capabilities, a component called GraalVM Native Image. GraalVM Native Image supports the delivery of Java applications as shrink-wrapped, self-contained, standalone executables, commonly referred to as Java-native images. Native images often have a smaller footprint and faster startup time compared to running the same application in the traditional way on the JVM. This is often a win for short-running applications or small, container-based services. The trade-off is usually lower peak performance for long-running programs, and higher garbage collection overheads and latencies for programs with large amounts of resident data.
We are especially interested in GraalVM-native images as an alternative back-end delivery option for applications based on Quarkus. The Java team has worked hard to ensure that Quarkus is well integrated with GraalVM Native Images. In the process, they have found that one important usability issue is the ability to debug the delivered native image.
Of course, this is not primarily a development problem. Most of the hard work of debugging an application can be done on the JVM during development and testing. However, there is always the question of what to do if a deployed native image behaves differently. While that should not happen, it may occur because of errors in the application, or problems configuring the build. In rare cases, a deployed native image might behave differently because of a disparity introduced by the native compilation process when compiling either application code or JDK runtime code to native machine code.
-
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 brings faster Python 3.8 run speeds
The Python interpreter shipped with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 8 is version 3.6, which was released in 2016. While Red Hat is committed to supporting the Python 3.6 interpreter for the lifetime of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, it is becoming a bit old for some use cases.
For developers who need the new Python features—and who can live with the inevitable compatibility-breaking changes—Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 also includes Python 3.8. Besides providing new features, packaging Python 3.8 with RHEL 8.2 allows us to release performance and packaging improvements more quickly than we could in the rock-solid python3 module.
This article focuses on one specific performance improvement in the python38 package. As we’ll explain, Python 3.8 is built with the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC)’s -fno-semantic-interposition flag. Enabling this flag disables semantic interposition, which can increase run speed by as much as 30%.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 841 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel News: Security, Battery Life and Sway 1.5-RC1 Wayland Compositor
Games: Cows VS Vikings, Warzone 2100, Pine
Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over! Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” is now available for download and you can get it right now from the official mirrors to enjoy all of its new features and improvements. Linux Mint 20 entered beta testing a couple of weeks ago, but it looks like it’s a very stable release because the developers have just uploaded the final ISO images for the usual Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE flavors on the main download mirror, which you can download right now. There’s no official announcement at the moment of writing because it takes time for all official mirrors to sync with the main download server, but we already know all the new features and improvements included in the Linux Mint 20 release. Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, Linux Mint 20 offers users long-term support with security updates until 2025, improved support for Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Optimus, /home directory encryption, and a new file sharing app with encryption called Warpinator. Direct: Index of /mirrors/linuxmint.com/stable/20
Fedora Magazine Trying Discourse and Red Hat's Latest Marketing Pitch for Developers
Recent comments
8 min 27 sec ago
5 hours 44 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
20 hours 15 min ago
23 hours 45 min ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 14 hours ago
1 day 23 hours ago