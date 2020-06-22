Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over! Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” is now available for download and you can get it right now from the official mirrors to enjoy all of its new features and improvements.
Linux Mint 20 entered beta testing a couple of weeks ago, but it looks like it’s a very stable release because the developers have just uploaded the final ISO images for the usual Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE flavors on the main download mirror, which you can download right now.
There’s no official announcement at the moment of writing because it takes time for all official mirrors to sync with the main download server, but we already know all the new features and improvements included in the Linux Mint 20 release.
Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, Linux Mint 20 offers users long-term support with security updates until 2025, improved support for Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Optimus, /home directory encryption, and a new file sharing app with encryption called Warpinator.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1454 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel News: Security, Battery Life and Sway 1.5-RC1 Wayland Compositor
Games: Cows VS Vikings, Warzone 2100, Pine
Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over! Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” is now available for download and you can get it right now from the official mirrors to enjoy all of its new features and improvements. Linux Mint 20 entered beta testing a couple of weeks ago, but it looks like it’s a very stable release because the developers have just uploaded the final ISO images for the usual Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE flavors on the main download mirror, which you can download right now. There’s no official announcement at the moment of writing because it takes time for all official mirrors to sync with the main download server, but we already know all the new features and improvements included in the Linux Mint 20 release. Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, Linux Mint 20 offers users long-term support with security updates until 2025, improved support for Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Optimus, /home directory encryption, and a new file sharing app with encryption called Warpinator. Direct: Index of /mirrors/linuxmint.com/stable/20
Fedora Magazine Trying Discourse and Red Hat's Latest Marketing Pitch for Developers
Linux Mint 20 Gets Approved For ‘Stable’ Release
Linux Mint 20 Gets Approved For ‘Stable’ Release: Download ISO Here