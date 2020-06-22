Pine sure is pretty and as an open-world adventure, it did the job quite nicely at giving you plenty to explore with some tough combat and now it should be smoother. Pine is an open world action adventure simulation game. Set in the beautiful world of Albamare, you take on the role of Hue, a smart young adult who will have to explore, trade, and fight his way through a vibrant world filled with creatures much smarter than humans.

Now this is a true classic I thoroughly enjoy seeing have a new life with open source! Warzone 2100, originally a commercial titles continues to evolve with a new release out now. After the original developer, Pumpkin Studios and Eidos allowed the source code to be released back in 2004 all proprietary technologies have been replaced with open-source counterparts and it works great on modern platforms with tons of enhancements since the original. You don't even need the data files, all of it is free.

Cows, vikings and something about aliens is what you will find when you play Cows VS Vikings, a new Tower Defense game that's now available on Linux. It's surprisingly amusing actually, with a nicely made story introduction about sentient humanoid cows that live in peace with vikings until aliens start abducting them and it leads to war between the cows and the vikings. The way it's told is great though, loved the cut-scene. While it would be hard not to compare it to Kingdom Rush, since they set a good standard for Tower Defense games, they certainly weren't the first and Cows VS Vikings feels quite a bit like it with a fresh setting.

The first release candidate of the Sway 1.5 Wayland compositor is now available for testing that continues to be inspired by the i3 design while being at the forefront of Wayland capabilities. [...] - Support for the wlr-foreign-toplevel-management protocol that can be used for creating custom docks and window switchers. This protocol exposes a list of opened applications and actions can then be performed on them such as maximizing windows or switching between these windows.

Intel's open-source Linux developers have got the Tiger Lake and Gen12 graphics support largely squared away at this point, but a few remaining features remain. One of the features new to Tigerlake/Gen12+ on the graphics side is HOBL, or "Hours of Battery Life", while the Linux support there is still being tidied up. As confirmed via patches earlier this month for implementing the support in Intel's DRM kernel driver, HOBL is for "Hours of Battery Life." This is a power-savings feature where supported laptops can take advantage of an optimized voltage swing table that uses less power in conjunction with motherboards and embedded DisplayPort (eDP) panels able to operate at the lower voltage.

The Linux 5.9 kernel is slated to begin introducing new restrictions on allowing writes to CPU model specific registers (MSRs) from user-space. Via the Linux kernel x86 MSR driver, writes to arbitrary model specific registers from user-space is allowed -- assuming you have root permissions. But even with requiring root access, there are security implications and other issues in allowing any CPU MSRs to be written to from user-space without the intervention of the kernel via /dev/cpu/[CPU-number]/msr.

Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New The wait is finally over! Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” is now available for download and you can get it right now from the official mirrors to enjoy all of its new features and improvements. Linux Mint 20 entered beta testing a couple of weeks ago, but it looks like it’s a very stable release because the developers have just uploaded the final ISO images for the usual Cinnamon, Xfce and MATE flavors on the main download mirror, which you can download right now. There’s no official announcement at the moment of writing because it takes time for all official mirrors to sync with the main download server, but we already know all the new features and improvements included in the Linux Mint 20 release. Based on Canonical’s Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system, Linux Mint 20 offers users long-term support with security updates until 2025, improved support for Nvidia GPUs and Nvidia Optimus, /home directory encryption, and a new file sharing app with encryption called Warpinator. Direct: Index of /mirrors/linuxmint.com/stable/20