Ubuntu: Split Personality Snaps, AVs and Ceph
Split Personality Snaps
Broadly speaking, most snaps in the Snap Store fall into one of two categories, desktop applications and server daemons. The graphical applications such as Chromium and Spotify use desktop files, which ensure they can be opened on demand by any user via a menu or launcher. The server applications such as NextCloud and AdGuard-Home typically have systemd units, which control their automatic (background) startup.
Taking an existing desktop application and converting it to an always-running appliance leads to some interesting engineering challenges. Applications and games tend to have expectations for what programs and services are accessible at runtime. which need mitigating. Application confinement in snaps on Ubuntu Core means some assumptions about file and device access may no longer apply.
We will typically need to stand-up a configuration in which the application believes it’s running in a standard desktop environment. The application will also need the startup automated in an appliance setting, but launched on demand when in a desktop environment.
We can be quite creative with snaps and build a “split personality” snap that can run both as a desktop application and as an appliance!
Open source holds the key to autonomous vehicles
A growing number of car companies have made their autonomous vehicle (AV) datasets public in recent years.
Daimler fueled the trend by making its Cityscapes dataset freely available in 2016. Baidu and Aptiv respectively shared the ApolloScapes and nuScenes datasets in 2018. Lyft, Waymo and Argo followed suit in 2019. And more recently, automotive juggernauts Ford and Audi released datasets from their AV research programs to the public.
Given the potential of self-driving cars to considerably disrupt transportation as we know it, it is worth taking a moment to explore what has motivated these automotive players — otherwise fiercely protective of their intellectual property — to openly share their precious AV datasets with each other and with the wider world.
[...]
In the true spirit of open source, a symbiotic relationship is established from sharing AV datasets with the public. Researchers gain recognition for their novel insights. Developers build an industry repute for contributions to open source projects. And companies can integrate these new advancements into their own products, thus strengthening their portfolio and bringing new features to their customers faster.
By allowing more people to contribute to the field, car companies can harness the economics of open source and benefit from faster software cycles, a more reliable codebase, and volunteer help from some of the brightest minds in the world.
Automotive companies are beginning to understand this, and the industry will greatly benefit if this trend becomes the default.
Ceph storage on VMware
If you were thinking that nothing will change in your VMware data centre in the following years, think again. Data centre storage is experiencing a paradigm shift. Software-defined storage solutions, such as Ceph, bring flexibility and reduce operational costs. As a result, Ceph storage on VMware has the potential to revolutionise VMware clusters where SAN (Storage Area Network) was the incumbent for many years.
SAN is the default storage for VMware in most people’s minds, but Ceph is gaining momentum. In this blog, we will do a high-level comparison of SAN and Ceph to highlight how Ceph storage on VMware makes sense as the traditional data centre is moving towards a world of low operating costs through automation that leaves space for more R&D and innovation.
