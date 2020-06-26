Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Now Officially Out Monthly News – June 2020 We’re almost ready to release Linux Mint 20. Following this release, before we move on to the next development cycle, we’ll take two weeks to work on the upgrade path from Linux Mint 19.3 and the port of the new features in LMDE 4. I’d like to thank everyone who took part in the BETA. Thanks to your participation, we received a lot of feedback and we were able to fix very important bugs. 167 reports were processed. Among other important changes, Cinnamon fractional scaling was made more intuitive, many translations issues were solved, LVM encrypted installs no longer require an Internet connection, panel layout selection was brought back in the Welcome Screen, support for StatusNotifier icons (Qt and Electron apps) was improved. Many components received bug fixes and as always the BETA phase allowed us to identify new issues and get a better release. We also had to make a few tough decisions. The new Mint-Y colors were postponed until Linux Mint 20.1. The change which made the Grub menu always visible was reverted, and the Grub theme, which in this release prevented Linux Mint 20 to boot on particular laptops was removed. As we made these changes, we felt the need to document them, so we took the opportunity to start gathering info into a new guide called The Linux Mint User Guide. At the moment it’s just a collection of pages which cover new topics such as how to configure and theme Grub, how to install Chromium, why Snap is disabled and how to enable it. As we go along we’ll add more and more information in this guide and we’re hoping it will grow into something very helpful for the community.

Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Xfce released! The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Xfce Edition.

Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” MATE released! The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” MATE Edition.

Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Cinnamon released! The team is proud to announce the release of Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Cinnamon Edition.

Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" Released - Based On Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Linux Mint 20 "Ulyana" is shipping this weekend as the newest major release to this user-friendly desktop Linux distribution derived from the Ubuntu LTS package set. The big change with Linux Mint 20 is now being based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS packages rather than 18.04, thus better hardware support and a whole host of new packages.

Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana” Released. This is What’s New Linux Mint team announced that the latest version of its operating system Linux Mint 20 “Ulyana”, and it is available for download and upgrades. Coming after a couple of days since the BETA release, Linux Mint 20 brings some core and major changes. Here’s a summary for you.

today's leftovers Software War (Keith Curtis) Hello there! Do you know who Keith Curtis? If yes then good! If no and you are someone who using opensource software then you should get to know who are this guy. I never meet him personally but I my love with linux start with Debian and I like to read his blog about debian, opensource vs proprietary software, questioning about Ubuntu existant etc (which is how this thing lead me to his weblog 10 years ago).. I just silent reader, I read this articles including everyone comments which I believe everyone have they own implicit objective and mutual objective for everything about IT.

2020-06-26 | Linux Headlines Linux Mint lands version 20 as an LTS, Mozilla welcomes an unlikely member into its Trusted Recursive Resolver program, elementary ditches Bountysource, TWRP gets closer to supporting Android 10, System76 introduces a new high-end laptop, and the EFF joins the Internet Archive’s legal battle against the publishing industry.

rpminspect-1.0 released Time for a new release of rpminspect! There are a number of signficant changes in this release and one change that warranted moving the major version to 1. The major change is moving the configuration file and profiles from INI-style syntax to YAML syntax. I discussed this in a previous blog post. The desire was to give more structure to the main configuration file and reduce the number of dependencies that rpminspect carries. The INI-style syntax does not provide a nice mechanism for lists, which was a main desire I had. YAML already defines this and I am already reading YAML data for modules. Because of this major change, the configuration file has been renamed from rpminspect.conf to rpminspect.yaml. Likewise, the profiles now end in .yaml. This change is backwards incompatible and rpminspect 1.0 does not carry any provision to read the previous style configuration files. The configuration file and profiles still live in the same paths. The next release will shift these around so tha you can have more than one rpminspect-data package installed on the system. [...] In addition to the new rpminspect release, there is also a new rpminspect-data-fedora release. This data file package contains updates that match the changes in this new release of rpminspect. The new rpminspect-data-fedora release is available in my Copr repo. It will be available in the official collections once the new rpminspect package is built.

openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/26 Week 26, aka half of the year, is over. But as we all know, Tumbleweed does not care much about the weather, the temperatures, or the season at all. It only cares for its contributors to have fun – at any given moment. So, week 26 has seen 3 snapshots (0618, 0621, and 0622).

Bountysource update I quickly wanted to share an update to my previous post our leaving Bountysource behind (at least as platform for individual bug bounties). Bountysource support has informed us that “All bounties on Xfce issues have been refunded and backers notified.”

Creative Common license (CC) Have you heard keyword such as intellectual property, copyright, pattern, watermark, plagiarize etc? Well of coz you heard it everywhere. It all about licenses and permission. If someone creating opensource software, we normally heard it under “Free and open-source software software licenses” such as GNU GPL, BSD, Apache, MIT, Mozilla public, Common public and many more. How about books, plays, movies, music, articles, photographs, blogs, and websites? Okey,it is also eligible to file for a license. Creative Common license (CC) is one of several public copyright licenses we can use.