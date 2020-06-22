today's leftovers
-
KDE Plasma 5.19 Experience
It is another fantastic release with much attention being made to the finer details that enhance the usability experience without taking away from any of its functionality.
KDE Partition Manager
I have become quite the fan of Gparted over the years of my Linux life and I started wondering if there were other partition management options out there. Specifically one that is Qt based instead. This is not a light on GTK based applications, I just find that they don’t tend to look as nice and clean as Qt apps. In this off-hand search, I stumbled upon PartitionManger which is in official openSUSE Tumbleweed and Leap Repositories.
openSUSE Tumbleweed on an HP Zbook 15 G2 with Nvidia Quadro K2100M
I have reached the end of the road with this machine. We have been together for about three years and before sending it off to the ether, I wanted to try out openSUSE Tumbleweed on it. It was something of a question I have been asking myself since I was first assigned the piece of hardware. Windows 7 worked fine on it but how would it spin with the Plasma desktop.
-
Hold on now, this isn’t going to hurt. But in case your chest just contracted a bit – relax. I am not intending to use you as Guinea pigs fed with semi-random code de jour to test you. That being said… I am going to test, test, test your ability to embrace testing, because testing is never overrated. In fact, you hardly can test too much.
The question is “when” and “how” and “what” you test.
It’s long been a common understanding that the earlier you catch an issue, the less effort there is involved to address it… and the cheaper it is to fix. Not to mention the fact that you will upset fewer colleagues (or indeed users!) in the process of calming them down and showing that code has been remediated. So, in general, ‘the earlier, the better’ should be our mantra here.
CI/CD/CD (or Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery/Continuous Deployment) are common buzzwords these days, alongside DevOps. These are about a tight, virtuous cycle of developing in small increments and high frequency, integrating those changes and making the result available (Delivery) and rolling them out (Deployment).
While technically not a strict requirement, the success or failure of a CI/CD approach closely hinges on testing being part of the integration phase, beyond merely building the software.
-
The open source PostgreSQL database, sometimes referred to as Postgres, is continuing to find new applications as a scalable relational database.
At the Postgres Vision 2020 virtual conference, held Tuesday and Wednesday, database developers and users shared insights on PostgreSQL's past, present and future. The event was sponsored by EnterpriseDB, which used the event to mark its rebranding to EDB.
PostgreSQL is an open source database and can be freely used by anyone. EDB provides a commercial distribution as well as different support options for those running the community edition of PostgreSQL on their own.
-
As the global pandemic continues, the number of open source COVID-19 software and hardware projects – developed by diverse open source communities – continues to grow.
-
While Intel has been providing daily snapshots of the oneAPI Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) open-source compiler, today marks the latest monthly feature compiler release to their cross-architecture language for direct programming that is based on C++ while leveraging SYCL, LLVM/Clang, and other open-source technologies for exploiting the potential of hardware from CPUs to GPUs and FPGAs.
The Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler release for June 2020 brings some notable new features. The DPC++ Compiler 2020-06 release has partial support for host task with interop capabilities for better SYCL-OpenCL interoperability. There is also a new Level Zero plug-in for enabling SYCL on top of the Intel oneAPI Level Zero API but the interoperability support is not yet complete. Various new extensions have also been wired up like SYCL_INTEL_bitcast, parallel_for simplification, SYCL_INTEL_enqueue_barrier, SYCL_INTEL_accessor_simplification, and more.
-
In this tutorial, you will learn how to improve the image viewer application that you created in the previous video tutorial to make it load up a folder of images.
Then you will add some buttons so that the user can go forwards and backwards through the images or play a slideshow of the images.
-
Network Resilience: KumoScale software clients use Linux® Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) and enhanced connections management to ensure consistent delivery of packets across all available network paths. KumoScale software targets use port bonding to ensure availability while maximizing total storage node throughput.
-
It’s Season 13 Episode 14 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
Security, FUD and Promise of Privacy (Mozilla Outsourcing to Comcast)
-
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (libexif, php-horde-horde, and tcpreplay), openSUSE (rubygem-bundler), Oracle (docker-cli docker-engine, kernel, and ntp), Slackware (curl and libjpeg), and Ubuntu (mutt).
-
Security Stack Vulnerabilities: Blame it on Insecure Open Source Code [Ed: Doug Britton from Lockheed Martin wants us to think only Free software has security bugs; actually, proprietary software has deliberate back doors, but never mind facts... a lot of today's news or so-called 'news' is just marketing (for the author or the publisher's client_, so no wonder journalism is dead and people are cynical about the media.]
-
Today, Mozilla, the maker of Firefox, and Comcast have announced Comcast as the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to provide Firefox users with private and secure encrypted Domain Name System (DNS) services through Mozilla’s Trusted Recursive Resolver (TRR) Program. Comcast has taken major steps to protect customer privacy as it works to evolve DNS resolution.
“Comcast has moved quickly to adopt DNS encryption technology and we’re excited to have them join the TRR program,” said Eric Rescorla, Firefox CTO. “Bringing ISPs into the TRR program helps us protect user privacy online without disrupting existing user experiences. We hope this sets a precedent for further cooperation between browsers and ISPs.”
For more than 35 years, DNS has served as a key mechanism for accessing sites and services on the internet. Functioning as the internet’s address book, DNS translates website names, like Firefox.com and xfinity.com, into the internet addresses that a computer understands so that the browser can load the correct website.
today's howtos
-
Have you accidentally killed X Window? Has work stuck you with a boring non-graphical server? Fear not! Fresh out of 1997, Mp3blaster can drown out your misery! Sporting a handy semi-GUI interface, Mp3blaster provides an easy-to-use music player that runs in your terminal.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
-
A recent study from IBM Security, focusing on security risks and behaviors of those working from home (WFH) during the COVID-19 global pandemic, found security policies and support lacking for at-home workers. According to the survey, more than 80 percent of respondents have either rarely or never worked from home before the pandemic, yet many have not received guidance for doing so.
“Working from home is going to be a long-lasting reality within many organizations, and the security assumptions we once relied on in our traditional offices may not be enough as our workforce transitions to new, less controlled surroundings,” said Charles Henderson, Global Partner and Head of IBM X-Force Red.
In the study, more than half (53 percent) of respondents reported using their own personal laptops or computers for business while working from home. And, although 47 percent said they were very or somewhat concerned about cybersecurity risks, 45 percent said their employer had not provided tools to properly secure their devices.
-
For data scientists and policy makers who are analyzing the effects of COVID-19 and trying to come up with actionable plans based on data, the information landscape is overwhelming. A near-constant flow of data from research studies, news outlets, social media, and health organizations make the task of analyzing data into useful action nearly impossible. Developers and data scientists need answers to their questions about data sources, tools, and how to draw meaningful and statistically valid conclusions from the ever-changing data.
Policy makers face similar challenges. The United States has over 3,000 counties, each with a unique story of how COVID-19 is impacting its community. Policy makers are asking questions including: What stories can we tell in the aggregate? Are there patterns we see across the country? What regions or demographics are getting affected the most by the pandemic?
-
At Red Hat, we believe that the open hybrid cloud is the future. Realizing the opportunity it offers rests on balancing data strategies, business models, and using the latest innovation. We find that as companies continue to rapidly evolve business models and re-architect processes to better support clients, suppliers and the workforce, many are realizing that public cloud offerings cannot fully meet their changing needs. The result is an increased interest in intelligent enterprises based on private and open hybrid cloud offerings. Frequently, we see business intelligence being driven by managed services, like SAP Cloud Platform, which makes the ability to use these services on-premises a key need for many organizations.
-
Red Hat today released a new version of the Ansible Automation Platform, its suite of software products for automating information technology management tasks.
The suite is based on Ansible, a popular open-source tool maintained by Red Hat that lets administrators create scripts called playbooks to handle repetitive IT chores automatically. The Ansible Automation Platform also includes other tools such as analytics features.
The main highlight of today’s update is a collection of 17 pre-packaged playbooks developed by Red Hat. They help automate management tasks on Amazon Web Services, as well as workflows involving certain products from Red Hat parent IBM Corp., Cisco Networks Inc., Splunk Inc. and others.
