Tracealyzer diagnostics software adds Linux support, offers free beta download Percepio announced 45-day free evaluation version of its Tracealyzer 4.4 trace diagnostics program, its first release to support embedded Linux. At Embedded World in February, Percepio announced that its latest Tracealyzer 4.4 visual trace diagnostics release added support for embedded Linux. Two weeks before, Wind River announced it was making the software available with its latest version of Wind River Linux. As we read in Embedded Computing Design this week, Percepio has now launched an open beta test program for Tracealyzer 4.4.

today's leftovers Noodlings | KDE Plasma 5.19, Partition Manager and a BADaptor KDE Plasma 5.19 Experience It is another fantastic release with much attention being made to the finer details that enhance the usability experience without taking away from any of its functionality. KDE Partition Manager I have become quite the fan of Gparted over the years of my Linux life and I started wondering if there were other partition management options out there. Specifically one that is Qt based instead. This is not a light on GTK based applications, I just find that they don’t tend to look as nice and clean as Qt apps. In this off-hand search, I stumbled upon PartitionManger which is in official openSUSE Tumbleweed and Leap Repositories. openSUSE Tumbleweed on an HP Zbook 15 G2 with Nvidia Quadro K2100M I have reached the end of the road with this machine. We have been together for about three years and before sending it off to the ether, I wanted to try out openSUSE Tumbleweed on it. It was something of a question I have been asking myself since I was first assigned the piece of hardware. Windows 7 worked fine on it but how would it spin with the Plasma desktop.

Modern development - SUSE CTO: This is not a test, this is real testing Hold on now, this isn’t going to hurt. But in case your chest just contracted a bit – relax. I am not intending to use you as Guinea pigs fed with semi-random code de jour to test you. That being said… I am going to test, test, test your ability to embrace testing, because testing is never overrated. In fact, you hardly can test too much. The question is “when” and “how” and “what” you test. It’s long been a common understanding that the earlier you catch an issue, the less effort there is involved to address it… and the cheaper it is to fix. Not to mention the fact that you will upset fewer colleagues (or indeed users!) in the process of calming them down and showing that code has been remediated. So, in general, ‘the earlier, the better’ should be our mantra here. CI/CD/CD (or Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery/Continuous Deployment) are common buzzwords these days, alongside DevOps. These are about a tight, virtuous cycle of developing in small increments and high frequency, integrating those changes and making the result available (Delivery) and rolling them out (Deployment). While technically not a strict requirement, the success or failure of a CI/CD approach closely hinges on testing being part of the integration phase, beyond merely building the software.

Taking a practical approach to open source PostgreSQL The open source PostgreSQL database, sometimes referred to as Postgres, is continuing to find new applications as a scalable relational database. At the Postgres Vision 2020 virtual conference, held Tuesday and Wednesday, database developers and users shared insights on PostgreSQL's past, present and future. The event was sponsored by EnterpriseDB, which used the event to mark its rebranding to EDB. PostgreSQL is an open source database and can be freely used by anyone. EDB provides a commercial distribution as well as different support options for those running the community edition of PostgreSQL on their own.

Meet the Groundswell of Open Source COVID-19 Efforts As the global pandemic continues, the number of open source COVID-19 software and hardware projects – developed by diverse open source communities – continues to grow.

Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-06 Released With New Features While Intel has been providing daily snapshots of the oneAPI Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) open-source compiler, today marks the latest monthly feature compiler release to their cross-architecture language for direct programming that is based on C++ while leveraging SYCL, LLVM/Clang, and other open-source technologies for exploiting the potential of hardware from CPUs to GPUs and FPGAs. The Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler release for June 2020 brings some notable new features. The DPC++ Compiler 2020-06 release has partial support for host task with interop capabilities for better SYCL-OpenCL interoperability. There is also a new Level Zero plug-in for enabling SYCL on top of the Intel oneAPI Level Zero API but the interoperability support is not yet complete. Various new extensions have also been wired up like SYCL_INTEL_bitcast, parallel_for simplification, SYCL_INTEL_enqueue_barrier, SYCL_INTEL_accessor_simplification, and more.

Creating a Photo Slideshow Application with wxPython In this tutorial, you will learn how to improve the image viewer application that you created in the previous video tutorial to make it load up a folder of images. Then you will add some buttons so that the user can go forwards and backwards through the images or play a slideshow of the images.

KIOXIA Releases Latest KumoScale Software Suite, Enables Next-Gen Cloud Deployments Network Resilience: KumoScale software clients use Linux® Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) and enhanced connections management to ensure consistent delivery of packets across all available network paths. KumoScale software targets use port bonding to ensure availability while maximizing total storage node throughput.

S13E14 – Ace of spades It’s Season 13 Episode 14 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.