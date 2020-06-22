From now until July 9, there's thousands of titles discounted across the whole of the Steam store so you can fill up that backlog with some goodies.

Like every year, the Steam store struggles to cope with the demand and it's been up and down as people from all over the world rush to check out the deals. Valve has included a few extras this year. If you spend £30/$30 or regional equivalent you get £5/$5 off the price of it which is applied at the checkout.

Something of a novelty is included this year too as a brand new Steam feature with a special Points Shop. This is a permanent thing. As Valve said "The Points Shop is here to stay, now open all year round.". So at least now we know what the rumoured Steam Rewards system would be.