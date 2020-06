Sipeed has launched a $72, open-spec “Sipeed TANG Hex” SBC that runs Linux on an FPGA-enabled Zynq-7020 with 1GB RAM, 256MB flash, 10/100 Ethernet, 4x USB 2.0 ports, and an early RPi-like 26-pin GPIO header. Chinese vendor Sipeed, which recently launched a Sipeed MaixCube dev kit based on a Kendryte K210 RISC-V chip, has returned with a Raspberry Pi-like SBC that runs Linux on a Xilinx Zynq-7020. The Sipeed TANG Hex is also referred to as the “Lychee HEX ZYNQ7020 FPGA Development Board Raspberry Pie Edition ZEDBOARD” on AliExpress, where it is selling for $72.47, and the “Taidacent HEX ZYNQ 7020 FPGA Development Board Raspberry Pi Edition ZEDBOARD XILINX FPGA Kit” on Amazon for $124.13.

Open Firmware at System76 System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop gets Intel Core i7-10875H CPU and Open Firmware We recently told you that the thin and light Dell XPS 13 Developer Edition has finally started shipping with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. While that is certainly cool, the reality is, Linux-focused companies like System76 were shipping out computers with the newest Ubuntu LTS pre-installed way before that. In fact, System76 even offers the option of its own operating system that is based on Ubuntu 20.04. Called "Pop!_OS," the Linux distribution adds many beneficial tweaks and enhancements to improve the overall user experience. Today, System76 refreshes its popular Oryx Pro laptop, and you can choose between Ubuntu 20.04 and Pop!_OS 20.04 (I would recommend the latter). The powerful notebook (with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display options) now comes with a cutting-edge 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H CPU which offers an impressive 8 cores and 16 threads. You also get an NVIDIA RTX 20-series GPU which can work in conjunction with the Intel graphics thanks to the smart graphic-switching capabilities baked into Pop!_OS.

Oryx Pro is the first System76 laptop with Coreboot, Open Controller Firmware and NVIDIA System76 have today revealed a refreshed Oryx Pro laptop. The first to come from System76 that features both their System76 Open Firmware, System76 Embedded Controller Firmware and NVIDIA together. This was hinted at recently, when System76 engineer Jeremy Soller had mentioned they were working on it on Twitter. Quite an exciting development, having a top Linux hardware vendor bring open source firmware that's built from coreboot and the EDK boot-loader to more models and with an NVIDIA GPU too so there's plenty of power involved. System76 said it "means that users get lightning fast boot times, enhanced security, and firmware updates accessible through their operating system" plus "open source firmware gives a look inside the code, so users can keep track of what’s happening with their data".