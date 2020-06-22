Screencasts of CentOS 8.2 and the New Linux Mint
-
CentOS 8.2 "Gnome Desktop" | The community enterprise operating system.
In this video, I am going to show an overview of CentOS 8.2 "Gnome Desktop" and some of the applications pre-installed.
-
Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20 Cinnamon.
-
Linux Mint 20 MATE Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20 MATE.
-
Linux Mint 20 XFCE Run Through
In this video, we are looking at Linux Mint 20 XFCE.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 716 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games: Steam, Warzone 2100, and Civilization VI
Android Leftovers
Raspberry Pi-like Zynq-7020 SBC sells for $72
Sipeed has launched a $72, open-spec “Sipeed TANG Hex” SBC that runs Linux on an FPGA-enabled Zynq-7020 with 1GB RAM, 256MB flash, 10/100 Ethernet, 4x USB 2.0 ports, and an early RPi-like 26-pin GPIO header. Chinese vendor Sipeed, which recently launched a Sipeed MaixCube dev kit based on a Kendryte K210 RISC-V chip, has returned with a Raspberry Pi-like SBC that runs Linux on a Xilinx Zynq-7020. The Sipeed TANG Hex is also referred to as the “Lychee HEX ZYNQ7020 FPGA Development Board Raspberry Pie Edition ZEDBOARD” on AliExpress, where it is selling for $72.47, and the “Taidacent HEX ZYNQ 7020 FPGA Development Board Raspberry Pi Edition ZEDBOARD XILINX FPGA Kit” on Amazon for $124.13.
Recent comments
15 min 10 sec ago
2 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 34 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
16 hours 34 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 22 hours ago