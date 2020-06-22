Recently my wife and I made the move from my native Indiana to the warmer climes of North Carolina. There is a lot of work involved in packing up all of your material possessions and moving 730 miles. Then, once you are finally at the new place, there is a lot of work re-settling to make that house a home.

Beyond the inevitable foibles of unpacking, and wondering why you needed to bring that umpteenth coffee mug you got at SCaLE 9x, another big adjustment comes from re-establishing your bearings in a new community. Everything must be rediscovered, where’s the grocery store? The gas station? Where is the best takeout pizza (an imperative in the Proffitt household)?

[...]

Consider: when someone enters a new community, they haven't been living in a vacuum. Like a van full of cardboard boxes, they are bringing their own experiences with them, and they are going to instinctively seek out the parts of the new community that will be most familiar to them. We are all, after all, creatures of habit, because pattern-discovery and -matching are hard-wired into our brains.

Thus, a new member of any project is going to automatically observe things in the new community and make internal comparisons to something else in their prior experience: another community’s way of doing things or something they learned at a previous job, for instance. This is not always a negative comparison, mind you; it can go either way. But the comparison will be made, as newcomers are going to try to reassess this new "home" in terms of that which is familiar.

Clearly it is not possible to tailor-make a project’s community to match all new members' expectations. Participants should ultimately learn to understand the new environment, no matter how much they want to make it like something more convenient for them. Change can come, of course, but usually later: it’s very hard to change what you don’t know.