Games: Steam, Warzone 2100, and Civilization VI What Did You Play During The Steam Summer Game Fest? From June 16th to the 22nd, over 900 demos of unreleased, in-development titles on Steam became available to download and play. Developers have come from sixty-five different countries and have ranged from new developers to seasoned alike. Sadly, the festival has come to an end (although some demos are still attainable). Here, we present to you what we at Boiling Steam have played during the festival. In case you’re wondering why we didn’t make an announcement in the first place, we were too busy writing other articles. We’d love to hear what you played too and what your thoughts were on it!

Warzone2100 3.4.0 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu Warzone 2100, open source 3D real-time strategy game, released version 3.4.0 today with graphics and UI improvements, and many new features. After almost 10 months of developments, Warzone 2100 was released with over 485 commits.

Valve moves on from OpenVR, goes all-in with OpenXR for SteamVR Recently, Valve released a new SteamVR Beta that was aimed at developers with initial support for the OpenXR specification and it appears they're going all-in. We've been wondering how Valve would be proceeding since then and they've now announced their further plans in a blog post titled "Transitioning To OpenXR". Currently, the Valve-made OpenVR is the default API and SDK for SteamVR but that's about to change.

The Steam Summer Sale 2020 is live with a Points Shop From now until July 9, there's thousands of titles discounted across the whole of the Steam store so you can fill up that backlog with some goodies. Like every year, the Steam store struggles to cope with the demand and it's been up and down as people from all over the world rush to check out the deals. Valve has included a few extras this year. If you spend £30/$30 or regional equivalent you get £5/$5 off the price of it which is applied at the checkout. Something of a novelty is included this year too as a brand new Steam feature with a special Points Shop. This is a permanent thing. As Valve said "The Points Shop is here to stay, now open all year round.". So at least now we know what the rumoured Steam Rewards system would be.

Civilization VI has a big June 2020 update with restored cross-play Civilization VI today from developer Firaxis Games, publisher 2k and game porter Aspyr Media has been updated with a huge June 2020 update. For Linux fans (and macOS), the headline feature is the official restoration of cross-platform online play as Aspyr Media worked to provide the update on the same day. I've tested it myself earlier in a game of Red Death with other Windows players and it worked without issue, same with a Standard ruleset online game - all seems fine once again.