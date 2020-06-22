Language Selection

Linux Foundation: The MLflow Project and Zephyr Project

OSS
  • Databricks Donates MLflow Project To Linux Foundation

    At the Spark + AI Summit virtual event, Databricks has announced that the MLflow project is joining the Linux Foundation.

    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that MLflow, an open source machine learning (ML) platform created by Databricks, will join the Linux Foundation. Since its introduction at Spark + AI Summit two years ago, MLflow has experienced impressive community engagement from over 200 contributors and is downloaded more than 2 million times per month, with a 4x annual growth rate in downloads. The Linux Foundation provides a vendor neutral home with an open governance model to broaden adoption and contributions to the MLflow project even further.

    “The steady increase in community engagement shows the commitment data teams have to building the machine learning platform of the future. The rate of adoption demonstrates the need for an open source approach to standardizing the machine learning lifecycle,” said Michael Dolan, VP of Strategic Programs at the Linux Foundation. “Our experience in working with the largest open source projects in the world shows that an open governance model allows for faster innovation and adoption through broad industry contribution and consensus building.”

    The Zephyr™ Project, an open source project at the Linux Foundation that builds a safe, secure and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) in space-constrained devices, announces continued momentum by marking critical milestones for security and product-ready maturity.

    Earlier this year, the NCC Group, a global expert in cyber security and risk mitigation, notified the Zephyr Project of a number of security issues found as part of their independent research into the security posture of Zephyr. The research, which was driven by growing interest from their clients, found Zephyr to be a mature, and a highly active and growing project with increasing market share. The May 2020 report outlines the issues discovered in detail and acknowledges the proactive work of the Zephyr Project Security Committee to fix these issues and follow-up on recommendations of the report. Priority fixes have been backported into Zephyr's Long Term Support (LTS) and a maintenance release published. Learn more about Zephyr's security assessment and response in this blog.

Games: Steam, Warzone 2100, and Civilization VI

  • What Did You Play During The Steam Summer Game Fest?

    From June 16th to the 22nd, over 900 demos of unreleased, in-development titles on Steam became available to download and play. Developers have come from sixty-five different countries and have ranged from new developers to seasoned alike. Sadly, the festival has come to an end (although some demos are still attainable). Here, we present to you what we at Boiling Steam have played during the festival. In case you’re wondering why we didn’t make an announcement in the first place, we were too busy writing other articles. We’d love to hear what you played too and what your thoughts were on it!

  • Warzone2100 3.4.0 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu

    Warzone 2100, open source 3D real-time strategy game, released version 3.4.0 today with graphics and UI improvements, and many new features. After almost 10 months of developments, Warzone 2100 was released with over 485 commits.

  • Valve moves on from OpenVR, goes all-in with OpenXR for SteamVR

    Recently, Valve released a new SteamVR Beta that was aimed at developers with initial support for the OpenXR specification and it appears they're going all-in. We've been wondering how Valve would be proceeding since then and they've now announced their further plans in a blog post titled "Transitioning To OpenXR". Currently, the Valve-made OpenVR is the default API and SDK for SteamVR but that's about to change.

  • The Steam Summer Sale 2020 is live with a Points Shop

    From now until July 9, there's thousands of titles discounted across the whole of the Steam store so you can fill up that backlog with some goodies. Like every year, the Steam store struggles to cope with the demand and it's been up and down as people from all over the world rush to check out the deals. Valve has included a few extras this year. If you spend £30/$30 or regional equivalent you get £5/$5 off the price of it which is applied at the checkout. Something of a novelty is included this year too as a brand new Steam feature with a special Points Shop. This is a permanent thing. As Valve said "The Points Shop is here to stay, now open all year round.". So at least now we know what the rumoured Steam Rewards system would be.

  • Civilization VI has a big June 2020 update with restored cross-play

    Civilization VI today from developer Firaxis Games, publisher 2k and game porter Aspyr Media has been updated with a huge June 2020 update. For Linux fans (and macOS), the headline feature is the official restoration of cross-platform online play as Aspyr Media worked to provide the update on the same day. I've tested it myself earlier in a game of Red Death with other Windows players and it worked without issue, same with a Standard ruleset online game - all seems fine once again.

Android Leftovers

Raspberry Pi-like Zynq-7020 SBC sells for $72

Sipeed has launched a $72, open-spec “Sipeed TANG Hex” SBC that runs Linux on an FPGA-enabled Zynq-7020 with 1GB RAM, 256MB flash, 10/100 Ethernet, 4x USB 2.0 ports, and an early RPi-like 26-pin GPIO header. Chinese vendor Sipeed, which recently launched a Sipeed MaixCube dev kit based on a Kendryte K210 RISC-V chip, has returned with a Raspberry Pi-like SBC that runs Linux on a Xilinx Zynq-7020. The Sipeed TANG Hex is also referred to as the “Lychee HEX ZYNQ7020 FPGA Development Board Raspberry Pie Edition ZEDBOARD” on AliExpress, where it is selling for $72.47, and the “Taidacent HEX ZYNQ 7020 FPGA Development Board Raspberry Pi Edition ZEDBOARD XILINX FPGA Kit” on Amazon for $124.13. Read more

