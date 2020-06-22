I recently performed a study on a brand new evolutionary algorithm called BRKGA-MP-IPR_[1]_. This article aims to explain a little about what the algorithm consists of and its main features and novelties.
Hello! This morning I released a new update to my PyQt5 book Create GUI Applications, with Python & Qt5. This is an enormous update, expanding it from 258 to 665 pages and adding 211 complete code examples.
To celebrate the milestone the book is available this week with 20% off. Readers get access to all future updates for free, so it's a great time to snap it up!
In the previous Understand Django article, we encountered forms and how forms allow your application to receive data from users who use your site. In this article, you’ll see how to take that data and store it into a database so that your application can use that data or display it later.
Red Hat CEO Paul Cormier speaks with CRN about the role IBM has played in Red Hat's channel strategy, how the company has preserved its independence under Big Blue, and why Red Hat will win in the ultra-competitive Kubernetes market.
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced key enhancements to the Ansible Automation portfolio, including the latest version of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and new Red Hat Certified Ansible Content Collections available on Automation Hub. The latest release of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform helps organizations expand automation to new domains while increasing productivity and cross-team collaboration. As a component of the latest platform release, new Ansible Content Collections developed, tested, and supported by Red Hat enable organizations to get the most up-to-date automation content.
In Part 1 of our 5-part documentary, How to Start a Robot Revolution, we introduce you to the people who took ROS (Robot Operating System) and turned it from a small open source project into a global phenomenon. This is the story about the limitless potential that comes with building software the open source way. And why—because of that—the robot revolution is now in the hands of everyone.
Recently my wife and I made the move from my native Indiana to the warmer climes of North Carolina. There is a lot of work involved in packing up all of your material possessions and moving 730 miles. Then, once you are finally at the new place, there is a lot of work re-settling to make that house a home.
Beyond the inevitable foibles of unpacking, and wondering why you needed to bring that umpteenth coffee mug you got at SCaLE 9x, another big adjustment comes from re-establishing your bearings in a new community. Everything must be rediscovered, where’s the grocery store? The gas station? Where is the best takeout pizza (an imperative in the Proffitt household)?
[...]
Consider: when someone enters a new community, they haven't been living in a vacuum. Like a van full of cardboard boxes, they are bringing their own experiences with them, and they are going to instinctively seek out the parts of the new community that will be most familiar to them. We are all, after all, creatures of habit, because pattern-discovery and -matching are hard-wired into our brains.
Thus, a new member of any project is going to automatically observe things in the new community and make internal comparisons to something else in their prior experience: another community’s way of doing things or something they learned at a previous job, for instance. This is not always a negative comparison, mind you; it can go either way. But the comparison will be made, as newcomers are going to try to reassess this new "home" in terms of that which is familiar.
Clearly it is not possible to tailor-make a project’s community to match all new members' expectations. Participants should ultimately learn to understand the new environment, no matter how much they want to make it like something more convenient for them. Change can come, of course, but usually later: it’s very hard to change what you don’t know.
Fedora developers are once again discussing a proposal on switching to Nano as the default text editor on Fedora systems.
A similar proposal was sent out last year while now the discussion is over defaulting to Nano rather than Vi as is currently used as the default editor in cases like git commit and other CLI-based text editing.
I’m over half way to finishing the storyboards of all 20 pages for the coloring project, and by this time next week I’ll have had a meeting with the technical review board to go over all the pages and see what everyone’s opinions are. These are a few of my favorite pages that I’ve worked on this week, but as a reminder you can see all of them here on github as I upload them! Perspective has caused me some trouble this week but I’ve laid out my troubles and solutions. For the next week I’m just going to be working hard to finish these up for the weekend, and then get ready whatever presentation I need to for the technical review.
We are pleased to introduce Noesis Solutions’ Optimus into the ecosystem of ISV applications certified with Oracle Linux. Noesis recently certified its Optimus 2020.1 release with Oracle Linux 6 and 7.
From June 16th to the 22nd, over 900 demos of unreleased, in-development titles on Steam became available to download and play. Developers have come from sixty-five different countries and have ranged from new developers to seasoned alike. Sadly, the festival has come to an end (although some demos are still attainable). Here, we present to you what we at Boiling Steam have played during the festival. In case you’re wondering why we didn’t make an announcement in the first place, we were too busy writing other articles. We’d love to hear what you played too and what your thoughts were on it!
Warzone 2100, open source 3D real-time strategy game, released version 3.4.0 today with graphics and UI improvements, and many new features.
After almost 10 months of developments, Warzone 2100 was released with over 485 commits.
Recently, Valve released a new SteamVR Beta that was aimed at developers with initial support for the OpenXR specification and it appears they're going all-in.
We've been wondering how Valve would be proceeding since then and they've now announced their further plans in a blog post titled "Transitioning To OpenXR". Currently, the Valve-made OpenVR is the default API and SDK for SteamVR but that's about to change.
From now until July 9, there's thousands of titles discounted across the whole of the Steam store so you can fill up that backlog with some goodies.
Like every year, the Steam store struggles to cope with the demand and it's been up and down as people from all over the world rush to check out the deals. Valve has included a few extras this year. If you spend £30/$30 or regional equivalent you get £5/$5 off the price of it which is applied at the checkout.
Something of a novelty is included this year too as a brand new Steam feature with a special Points Shop. This is a permanent thing. As Valve said "The Points Shop is here to stay, now open all year round.". So at least now we know what the rumoured Steam Rewards system would be.
Civilization VI today from developer Firaxis Games, publisher 2k and game porter Aspyr Media has been updated with a huge June 2020 update.
For Linux fans (and macOS), the headline feature is the official restoration of cross-platform online play as Aspyr Media worked to provide the update on the same day. I've tested it myself earlier in a game of Red Death with other Windows players and it worked without issue, same with a Standard ruleset online game - all seems fine once again.
Linux Kernel and NVIDIA Vulnerabilities Patched in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, 19.10 and 18.04 LTS
Canonical released today new security updates for the Linux kernel and NVIDIA graphics drivers to address several vulnerabilities in several of the supported Ubuntu Linux releases.
The new security patches address three vulnerabilities affecting Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. These include a vulnerability (CVE-2020-5963) discovered by Thomas E. Carroll in the NVIDIA Cuda grpahics driver, which could allow an attacker to cause a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code.
The other two security issues were an unspecified vulnerability (CVE-2020-5973) discovered in the NVIDIA virtual GPU guest drivers that could potentially lead to privileged operation execution and a race condition (CVE-2020-5967) discovered in the UVM driver in the NVIDIA graphics driver. Both these vulnerabilities could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service.
Linux Foundation: The MLflow Project and Zephyr Project
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that MLflow, an open source machine learning (ML) platform created by Databricks, will join the Linux Foundation. Since its introduction at Spark + AI Summit two years ago, MLflow has experienced impressive community engagement from over 200 contributors and is downloaded more than 2 million times per month, with a 4x annual growth rate in downloads. The Linux Foundation provides a vendor neutral home with an open governance model to broaden adoption and contributions to the MLflow project even further.
“The steady increase in community engagement shows the commitment data teams have to building the machine learning platform of the future. The rate of adoption demonstrates the need for an open source approach to standardizing the machine learning lifecycle,” said Michael Dolan, VP of Strategic Programs at the Linux Foundation. “Our experience in working with the largest open source projects in the world shows that an open governance model allows for faster innovation and adoption through broad industry contribution and consensus building.”
The Zephyr™ Project, an open source project at the Linux Foundation that builds a safe, secure and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) in space-constrained devices, announces continued momentum by marking critical milestones for security and product-ready maturity.
Earlier this year, the NCC Group, a global expert in cyber security and risk mitigation, notified the Zephyr Project of a number of security issues found as part of their independent research into the security posture of Zephyr. The research, which was driven by growing interest from their clients, found Zephyr to be a mature, and a highly active and growing project with increasing market share. The May 2020 report outlines the issues discovered in detail and acknowledges the proactive work of the Zephyr Project Security Committee to fix these issues and follow-up on recommendations of the report. Priority fixes have been backported into Zephyr's Long Term Support (LTS) and a maintenance release published. Learn more about Zephyr's security assessment and response in this blog.
