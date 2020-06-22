Linux Kernel and NVIDIA Vulnerabilities Patched in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, 19.10 and 18.04 LTS
Canonical released today new security updates for the Linux kernel and NVIDIA graphics drivers to address several vulnerabilities in several of the supported Ubuntu Linux releases.
The new security patches address three vulnerabilities affecting Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 19.10 and Ubuntu 18.04 LTS. These include a vulnerability (CVE-2020-5963) discovered by Thomas E. Carroll in the NVIDIA Cuda grpahics driver, which could allow an attacker to cause a denial of service or possibly execute arbitrary code.
The other two security issues were an unspecified vulnerability (CVE-2020-5973) discovered in the NVIDIA virtual GPU guest drivers that could potentially lead to privileged operation execution and a race condition (CVE-2020-5967) discovered in the UVM driver in the NVIDIA graphics driver. Both these vulnerabilities could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 626 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Linux (RHEL Sans Branding)
Screencasts of CentOS 8.2 and the New Linux Mint
today's howtos
Games: Steam, Warzone 2100, and Civilization VI
Recent comments
1 min ago
2 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 48 min ago
6 hours 11 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 11 min ago
18 hours 46 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 12 hours ago