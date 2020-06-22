Linux Foundation: The MLflow Project and Zephyr Project Databricks Donates MLflow Project To Linux Foundation At the Spark + AI Summit virtual event, Databricks has announced that the MLflow project is joining the Linux Foundation.

The MLflow Project Joins Linux Foundation The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that MLflow, an open source machine learning (ML) platform created by Databricks, will join the Linux Foundation. Since its introduction at Spark + AI Summit two years ago, MLflow has experienced impressive community engagement from over 200 contributors and is downloaded more than 2 million times per month, with a 4x annual growth rate in downloads. The Linux Foundation provides a vendor neutral home with an open governance model to broaden adoption and contributions to the MLflow project even further. “The steady increase in community engagement shows the commitment data teams have to building the machine learning platform of the future. The rate of adoption demonstrates the need for an open source approach to standardizing the machine learning lifecycle,” said Michael Dolan, VP of Strategic Programs at the Linux Foundation. “Our experience in working with the largest open source projects in the world shows that an open governance model allows for faster innovation and adoption through broad industry contribution and consensus building.”

The Zephyr Project Marks Critical Milestones for Security and Product-Ready Maturity

The Zephyr Project Marks Critical Milestones for Security and Product-Ready Maturity The Zephyr™ Project, an open source project at the Linux Foundation that builds a safe, secure and flexible real-time operating system (RTOS) for the Internet of Things (IoT) in space-constrained devices, announces continued momentum by marking critical milestones for security and product-ready maturity. Earlier this year, the NCC Group, a global expert in cyber security and risk mitigation, notified the Zephyr Project of a number of security issues found as part of their independent research into the security posture of Zephyr. The research, which was driven by growing interest from their clients, found Zephyr to be a mature, and a highly active and growing project with increasing market share. The May 2020 report outlines the issues discovered in detail and acknowledges the proactive work of the Zephyr Project Security Committee to fix these issues and follow-up on recommendations of the report. Priority fixes have been backported into Zephyr's Long Term Support (LTS) and a maintenance release published. Learn more about Zephyr's security assessment and response in this blog.

IBM/Red Hat/Fedora/Oracle Linux (RHEL Sans Branding) Red Hat CEO: We Have A ‘Head Start’ In Kubernetes Red Hat CEO Paul Cormier speaks with CRN about the role IBM has played in Red Hat's channel strategy, how the company has preserved its independence under Big Blue, and why Red Hat will win in the ultra-competitive Kubernetes market.

Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform Enhancements and New Certified Ansible Content Collections Refine the Automation Experience to Drive Business Imperatives Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced key enhancements to the Ansible Automation portfolio, including the latest version of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and new Red Hat Certified Ansible Content Collections available on Automation Hub. The latest release of Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform helps organizations expand automation to new domains while increasing productivity and cross-team collaboration. As a component of the latest platform release, new Ansible Content Collections developed, tested, and supported by Red Hat enable organizations to get the most up-to-date automation content.

Open Source Stories: How to Start a Robot Revolution In Part 1 of our 5-part documentary, How to Start a Robot Revolution, we introduce you to the people who took ROS (Robot Operating System) and turned it from a small open source project into a global phenomenon. This is the story about the limitless potential that comes with building software the open source way. And why—because of that—the robot revolution is now in the hands of everyone.

Welcoming contributors to their new neighborhood Recently my wife and I made the move from my native Indiana to the warmer climes of North Carolina. There is a lot of work involved in packing up all of your material possessions and moving 730 miles. Then, once you are finally at the new place, there is a lot of work re-settling to make that house a home. Beyond the inevitable foibles of unpacking, and wondering why you needed to bring that umpteenth coffee mug you got at SCaLE 9x, another big adjustment comes from re-establishing your bearings in a new community. Everything must be rediscovered, where’s the grocery store? The gas station? Where is the best takeout pizza (an imperative in the Proffitt household)? [...] Consider: when someone enters a new community, they haven't been living in a vacuum. Like a van full of cardboard boxes, they are bringing their own experiences with them, and they are going to instinctively seek out the parts of the new community that will be most familiar to them. We are all, after all, creatures of habit, because pattern-discovery and -matching are hard-wired into our brains. Thus, a new member of any project is going to automatically observe things in the new community and make internal comparisons to something else in their prior experience: another community’s way of doing things or something they learned at a previous job, for instance. This is not always a negative comparison, mind you; it can go either way. But the comparison will be made, as newcomers are going to try to reassess this new "home" in terms of that which is familiar. Clearly it is not possible to tailor-make a project’s community to match all new members' expectations. Participants should ultimately learn to understand the new environment, no matter how much they want to make it like something more convenient for them. Change can come, of course, but usually later: it’s very hard to change what you don’t know.

Fedora Developers Restart Talk Over Using Nano As The Default Text Editor Fedora developers are once again discussing a proposal on switching to Nano as the default text editor on Fedora systems. A similar proposal was sent out last year while now the discussion is over defaulting to Nano rather than Vi as is currently used as the default editor in cases like git commit and other CLI-based text editing.

Madeline Peck: Almost done with storyboards! I’m over half way to finishing the storyboards of all 20 pages for the coloring project, and by this time next week I’ll have had a meeting with the technical review board to go over all the pages and see what everyone’s opinions are. These are a few of my favorite pages that I’ve worked on this week, but as a reminder you can see all of them here on github as I upload them! Perspective has caused me some trouble this week but I’ve laid out my troubles and solutions. For the next week I’m just going to be working hard to finish these up for the weekend, and then get ready whatever presentation I need to for the technical review.

Noesis Solutions Certifies its Optimus Process Integration and Design Optimization Software with Oracle Linux We are pleased to introduce Noesis Solutions’ Optimus into the ecosystem of ISV applications certified with Oracle Linux. Noesis recently certified its Optimus 2020.1 release with Oracle Linux 6 and 7.

Oracle Linux container images now available on GitHub Oracle is committed to cultivating, supporting, and promoting popular open source technologies that customers can confidently deploy in business-critical environments.