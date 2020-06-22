Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Open source tools for translating British to American English

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 26th of June 2020 08:21:07 AM Filed under
OSS

Last Christmas, my wife and I traveled to my hometown of Ft. Pierce, Florida, and frequented a local establishment on the beach. There, we met a couple from The Midlands in the UK. The music was loud and so was the beer, so it was a bit hard to hear. Plus, even though it "seemed" they were speaking English, it was sometimes a challenge to understand what they were saying. I thought my time in Australia would have given me enough linguistic power, but, alas, a lot went over my head. There was more than the usual "soccer is football" or "trunk is a boot" sort of confusion.

Fortunately, there are open source solutions to translate "British" into "American." We may speak the same language, but our shared speech takes more twists and turns than Zig Zag Hill in Shaftesbury, Dorset!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Microsoft admits there’s a serious problem with Windows 10

Microsoft has quietly acknowledged that some of Windows 10’s most recent updates are causing rather serious problems for some PCs. According to the company, the KB4557957 and KB4560960 updates, which are supposed to be cumulative updates that bring numerous security fixes to Windows 10, are instead encountering a critical issue with the Local Security Authority Process. This has led to some computers to randomly reboot – with just a “your PC will automatically restart in one minute” message as a warning. This can be incredibly frustrating, as it means you have to quickly save any work you’ve got open. Not only is it disruptive, but it could lead to loss of data as well if you don’t save in time. Read more

Today in Techrights

Linux powered STMicro STM32MP1 Solder-down QFN-Style SoM Measures 27x27mm

STMicro STM32MP1 Cortex A7/M4 processor was launched last year with support for Linux and Android. Since then we’ve seen a few STM32MP1 SBC‘s, development kit and modules, with some of the latter really compact with DHCOR STM32MP157 SoM found on Avenger96 board measuring just 29x29mm. Direct Insight has now unveiled QFN-style solder-down QSMP systems-on-module based on STM32MP1 that measure just 27 x 27 x 2.3mm and manufactured in Germany by Ka-Ro Electronics. Read more

Advice for getting started with GNOME

GNOME is one of the most popular Linux desktops today. It started as a humble desktop called the GNU Network Object Model Environment (GNOME) and was built on top of the GIMP GTK libraries. Its 1.0 release was announced in 1999, just two years after the project got started. Today, the most widely used Linux distributions provide GNOME 3 as their graphical desktop, and it's a great place to start learning Linux. As with any open source desktop, GNOME is extremely amenable to customization. You can alter and add to GNOME until it best suits your unique style of work. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6