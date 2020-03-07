Microsoft’s New Chromium-Based Edge Browser Is Reportedly Stealing Data from Firefox Without Permission
Microsoft and its data stealing tales never seem to end. After seeing numerous reports around this issue when the company first released Windows 10 to the public, Microsoft Edge release is also plagued by similar concerns.
According to several users, the company's new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser is sneakily importing data from Firefox without user permission. Users report that this happens even if you shut the process down.
Also: Mozilla takes first step in pulling Firefox plug on macOS Mavericks, Yosemite and El Capitan
