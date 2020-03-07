Audiocasts/Shows: LHS (Linux in the Ham Shack) and New Python Shows
-
LHS (Linux in the Ham Shack) Episode #353: The Weekender LI
It's time once again for The Weekender. This is our bi-weekly departure into the world of amateur radio contests, open source conventions, special events, listener challenges, hedonism and just plain fun. Thanks for listening and, if you happen to get a chance, feel free to call us or e-mail and send us some feedback. Tell us how we're doing. We'd love to hear from you.
-
Test and Code: 119: Editable Python Installs, Packaging Standardization, and pyproject.toml - Brett Cannon
There's stuff going on in Python packaging and pyproject.toml.
-
Episode #270: Python in supply chains: oil rigs, rockets, and lettuce
On this episode, we are going to weave a thread through three different areas of Python programming that at first seem unlikely to have much in common. Yet, the core will be the same throughout. I think this is a cool lesson to learn as you get deeper into programming and a great story to highlight it.
We are going to meet Ravin Kumar who wrote Python code and data science tooling for oil rig tool manufacturer, a rocket company, and a hip multilocation restaurant chain.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 821 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tumbleweed Gets LibreOffice "7", New Breezy Features
LibreOffice 7 beta 2 was updated in snapshot 20200622. The new major version improves the usage of quotation marks and an apostrophe in several languages with autocorrect. LibreOffice 7 adds support for exporting to new versions of Open Document Format, available via Tools > Options > Load/Save > General > ODF format version: “ODF 1.3” and “ODF 1.3 Extended”; the latter is the default, unless the user has previously changed the version in the configuration. Another new (experimental) feature is to make documents more accessible: an accessibility check tool to review common accessibility problems in documents, and support for PDF/UA specifications in the PDF export dialog. To enable the accessibility check tool and the PDF/UA export, go to: Tools > Options… > LibreOffice > Advanced > Optional Features > Enable experimental features (may be unstable). Then restart LibreOffice. A handful of libraries were updated in the snapshot including libzip 1.7.1, which restore LIBZIP_VERSION_{MAJOR,MINOR,MICRO} symbols, and gnome-desktop 3.36.3.1 had some clock and translation updates. The general-purpose scripting language php7 updated to version 7.4.7 fixed a regression in the previous version when yielding an array based generator and fixed a bug that involved hangs when an invalid value was encountered. The microcode updates for Intel x86/x86-64 CPUs, ucode-intel, reverted some code for the processor microarchitecture Skylake in the snapshot that caused some stability issues. The snapshot is trending moderately stable with a rating of 78, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Also: User defined color for symbols in LibreOffice Math formulas
Audiocasts/Shows: LHS (Linux in the Ham Shack) and New Python Shows
today's howtos
BQ Aquaris X2 & Aquaris X2 Pro Android 10 update rolls out
For those who do not know, BQ is a Spanish consumer electronics and software company, which claims to have developed the world’s first Ubuntu OS powered smartphone, the BQ Aquaris E4.5.
Recent comments
34 min 37 sec ago
37 min 17 sec ago
1 hour 53 min ago
6 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 24 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 22 min ago
21 hours 46 min ago