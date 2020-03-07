today's leftovers
Wine (so Proton eventually) takes another step towards Easy Anti-Cheat working
Recently we highlighted the ongoing unofficial work to get Easy Anti-Cheat working in Wine (so Steam Play Proton then too) and it appears another major step has been achieved.
We still don't know what the plan is, if any now, for Easy Anti-Cheat to officially support Wine / Proton and there's been no update from them directly or Epic Games on if it's going to happen. At least, not since they said they would work with Valve in Early 2019. With that in mind, this is very much a community-led effort from a CodeWeavers developer @Guy15241 with help from @0xdt0.
The ongoing EAC work is now at a stage where they've been able to get Dead By Daylight into a game, although with low performance (Guy mentioned 1FPS in the menu). They also shared some shots...
ledger2beancount 2.3 released
I released version 2.3 of ledger2beancount, a ledger to beancount converter.
There are three notable changes with this release:
1) Performance has significantly improved. One large, real-world test case has gone from around 160 seconds to 33 seconds. A smaller test case has gone from 11 seconds to ~3.5 seconds. 2) The documentation is available online now (via Read the Docs).
ASUS Chromebit CS10 Chrome OS PC Stick Sells for $69.99 (Promo)
ASUS Chromebit CS10 was the cheapest Chrome OS hardware when it launched in 2015. Equipped with a Rockchip RK3288-C quad-core processor coupled with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB eMMC. plus one HDMI port and one USB port it was offered for $85.
[...]
The device has been in the wild long enough, that there are instructions to install other Linux distributions alongside Chrome OS including Arch Linux Arm and Ubuntu.
(Raspberry) Pi Commander | The MagPi 95
Puppet introduces beta of cloud-native, event-driven DevOps program: Relay
Puppet is a great DevOps program for managing multiple servers, but it wants to do more than automating server setup, program installation, and system management. The Portland, Oregon-based open-source company wants to automate processes across any cloud infrastructure -- as well as all tools and APIs -- with its new cloud-aware DevOps program Relay.
How to use the Zoom malware safely on Linux if you absolutely have to
“Zoom is malware.”
You should be using Jitsi instead. (Or, if want to live stream to lots of people, pay for something like Vimeo Live if you can.)
IBM Offers Open Source Toolkit for COVID-19 Data Analysis
The toolkit provides a set of Jupyter Notebooks to aggregate and clean up COVID-19 data from authoritative sources as a way to kickstart in-depth analysis.
The Open COVID Pledge – Don’t Say “I Do” Till You Think It Through
We are still facing a global pandemic, yet we can take a measure of hope in the way COVID-19 has brought people and companies together to find solutions to this urgent crisis. One inspiring example of this collaborative effort is the Open COVID Pledge, created the Open COVID Coalition, which “calls on organizations around the world to make their patents and copyrights freely available in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.” The Coalition consists of an international group of scientists and lawyers, including notable IP scholars such as Profs. Mark Lemley and Jorge Contreras.
[...]
As reflected in the above examples, there is some flexibility in nature and scope of the license that may be used. For companies interested in using IP offered under the Pledge, it is important to note that such IP may be covered by a number of different licenses and that each license should be reviewed separately. As such, companies using pledged IP will need to have mechanisms in place to ensure compliance with all applicable licenses.
[...]
Companies that have made the Pledge are listed on the Open COVID Pledge website and include a number of well-known technology companies and research institutions. However, the Pledge has not yet seen wide adoption in certain key industries. For example, it does not appear that the Open COVID Pledge has been embraced by the pharmaceutical or medical device industries. In such situations, it is especially important for companies to carefully consider the impacts of being an early (or sole) adopter in an industry.
A new Amiga 1200 Case and Keys in 2020
So, why would I want to do this to my Amiga 1200? Well, my old case is yellowing and so are the keys. The keys and I have never really liked that biscuit and gray look. When I saw the Amiga CDTV with its black keyboard and case, I thought how cool and sleek it looked but I wanted a more traditional computer (at that time) not something that was meant to go on your Hi-Fi stack. Now, today, you can have both the cool black look along with the full fledged Amiga Computer.
Daniel Stenberg: bug-bounty reward amounts in curl
A while ago I tweeted the good news that we’ve handed over our largest single monetary reward yet in the curl bug-bounty program: 700 USD. We announced this security problem in association with the curl 7.71.0 release the other day.
Someone responded to me and wanted this clarified: we award 700 USD to someone for reporting a curl bug that potentially affects users on virtually every computer system out there – while Apple just days earlier awarded a researcher 100,000 USD for an Apple-specific security flaw.
LKRG 0.8 Released For Increasing Linux Kernel Runtime Security
Version 0.8 of the Linux Kernel Runtime Guard (LKRG) has been released for further enhancing the runtime security provided by this out-of-tree kernel code plus other general improvements.
The Linux Kernel Runtime Guard provides runtime integrity checking of the kernel and various runtime detection of different security exploits. This out-of-tree kernel module saw a big update on Thursday in the form of v0.8.
Programming: Python, RcppSimdJson and PHP
EGMDE Is Still Being Hacked On As A Lightweight Mir Desktop
A year and a half later, it turns out this lightweight Mir desktop is still being worked on by lead Mir developer Alan Griffiths. Through his recent experiments with EGMDE on the latest Mir code-base, there is now improved keyboard shortcut handling, optional support for workspaces, optional support for shell components, and other changes. Griffiths outlined the latest EGMDE process on Ubuntu Discourse for those interested. He did note, however, "egmde is still not ready for use as a lightweight desktop." Direct: egmde: updated features Also: Mike Blumenkrantz: Briefly Piglit
Mageia 8 Alpha 1 Released With Better ARM Support, Linux 5.7 Kernel
Mageia 8 Alpha 1 is out this morning as the newest version of this Linux distribution that originates from the once legendary Mandrake Linux. Mageia 8 has been working on better ARM support, they have nearly wrapped up their Python 2 removal effort, RPM package metadata is now compressed with Zstd rather than XZ for faster processing, the Linux 5.7 kernel is powering the distro, various packaging improvements, Mageia Control Center enhancements, and a newer KDE Plasma stack for the default desktop experience.
Tumbleweed Gets LibreOffice "7", New Breezy Features
LibreOffice 7 beta 2 was updated in snapshot 20200622. The new major version improves the usage of quotation marks and an apostrophe in several languages with autocorrect. LibreOffice 7 adds support for exporting to new versions of Open Document Format, available via Tools > Options > Load/Save > General > ODF format version: “ODF 1.3” and “ODF 1.3 Extended”; the latter is the default, unless the user has previously changed the version in the configuration. Another new (experimental) feature is to make documents more accessible: an accessibility check tool to review common accessibility problems in documents, and support for PDF/UA specifications in the PDF export dialog. To enable the accessibility check tool and the PDF/UA export, go to: Tools > Options… > LibreOffice > Advanced > Optional Features > Enable experimental features (may be unstable). Then restart LibreOffice. A handful of libraries were updated in the snapshot including libzip 1.7.1, which restore LIBZIP_VERSION_{MAJOR,MINOR,MICRO} symbols, and gnome-desktop 3.36.3.1 had some clock and translation updates. The general-purpose scripting language php7 updated to version 7.4.7 fixed a regression in the previous version when yielding an array based generator and fixed a bug that involved hangs when an invalid value was encountered. The microcode updates for Intel x86/x86-64 CPUs, ucode-intel, reverted some code for the processor microarchitecture Skylake in the snapshot that caused some stability issues. The snapshot is trending moderately stable with a rating of 78, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Also: User defined color for symbols in LibreOffice Math formulas
