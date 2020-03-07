Games: Mists of Noyah, Planetary Annihilation: TITANS and Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
After a rough launch, Mists of Noyah seems to be turning things around
Mists of Noyah is a new co-op survival game from developer Pyxeralia, it's definitely pretty looking with some wonderful lighting and art but they had a very rough launch.
When it released with Linux support on May 27, they ended up quickly getting only a 23% positive user score giving them a considerably negative outlook. However, Pyxeralia are showing how to come back in style and within a week they were able to get it back into Mostly Positive overall. A negative initial reaction can completely kill an indie game so they've been lucky to manage to push back.
A thorough mixture of gameplay elements from an action-platformer with RPG elements to a crafting survival game with co-op, it's got a lot going for it. That's boosted up by the graphical style, which cleverly mixes together the pixel-art style with seriously vibrant colouring.
You can now be a majestic Unicorn commander in Planetary Annihilation: TITANS
Planetary Annihilation: TITANS is real-time strategy game about war on a massive interplanetary scale and you can pick different commander units to control like the new majestic Unicorn.
This is not a joke, this is serious game business we're talking about here. I will admit to taking off and cleaning my glasses, to ensure I was reading this correctly. Along with an update that brings improvements to various areas, Planetary Annihilation Inc did actually add in a Unicorn commander which is free to play as during the Steam Summer Sale and after you can buy it from the in-game Armoury.
Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York set to release in Q3 2020
Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York, a standalone visual novel following from Coteries of New York is now set to release in Q3 2020.
Now that we actually have a release window, we can expect it somewhere between July and September so it could end up being quite soon. If you love a good novel then Shadows of New York sounds promising, hopefully the end is not as abrupt as Coteries. The developer, Draw Distance, said that Coteries was basically an introduction with Shadows planned to be a more personal and unique tale.
Programming: Python, RcppSimdJson and PHP
EGMDE Is Still Being Hacked On As A Lightweight Mir Desktop
A year and a half later, it turns out this lightweight Mir desktop is still being worked on by lead Mir developer Alan Griffiths. Through his recent experiments with EGMDE on the latest Mir code-base, there is now improved keyboard shortcut handling, optional support for workspaces, optional support for shell components, and other changes. Griffiths outlined the latest EGMDE process on Ubuntu Discourse for those interested. He did note, however, "egmde is still not ready for use as a lightweight desktop." Direct: egmde: updated features Also: Mike Blumenkrantz: Briefly Piglit
Mageia 8 Alpha 1 Released With Better ARM Support, Linux 5.7 Kernel
Mageia 8 Alpha 1 is out this morning as the newest version of this Linux distribution that originates from the once legendary Mandrake Linux. Mageia 8 has been working on better ARM support, they have nearly wrapped up their Python 2 removal effort, RPM package metadata is now compressed with Zstd rather than XZ for faster processing, the Linux 5.7 kernel is powering the distro, various packaging improvements, Mageia Control Center enhancements, and a newer KDE Plasma stack for the default desktop experience.
Tumbleweed Gets LibreOffice "7", New Breezy Features
LibreOffice 7 beta 2 was updated in snapshot 20200622. The new major version improves the usage of quotation marks and an apostrophe in several languages with autocorrect. LibreOffice 7 adds support for exporting to new versions of Open Document Format, available via Tools > Options > Load/Save > General > ODF format version: “ODF 1.3” and “ODF 1.3 Extended”; the latter is the default, unless the user has previously changed the version in the configuration. Another new (experimental) feature is to make documents more accessible: an accessibility check tool to review common accessibility problems in documents, and support for PDF/UA specifications in the PDF export dialog. To enable the accessibility check tool and the PDF/UA export, go to: Tools > Options… > LibreOffice > Advanced > Optional Features > Enable experimental features (may be unstable). Then restart LibreOffice. A handful of libraries were updated in the snapshot including libzip 1.7.1, which restore LIBZIP_VERSION_{MAJOR,MINOR,MICRO} symbols, and gnome-desktop 3.36.3.1 had some clock and translation updates. The general-purpose scripting language php7 updated to version 7.4.7 fixed a regression in the previous version when yielding an array based generator and fixed a bug that involved hangs when an invalid value was encountered. The microcode updates for Intel x86/x86-64 CPUs, ucode-intel, reverted some code for the processor microarchitecture Skylake in the snapshot that caused some stability issues. The snapshot is trending moderately stable with a rating of 78, according to the Tumbleweed snapshot reviewer. Also: User defined color for symbols in LibreOffice Math formulas
