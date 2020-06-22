PsychOS: A retro-styled Linux distro for your old PCs PsychOS 3 is an open-source project that is based on Devuan ASCII and derived from Debian Linux. What makes PsychOS unique is its retro based theme, meant to power older 32-bit hardware and computer systems. PsychOS is currently available only for 32-bit architecture-based computers with no plans or forecasts for a 64-bit version. Why PsychOS? Linux operating systems offer several benefits over Windows and macOS. The only thing, which is “considered” to be a drawback in Linux OS, is a lack of a user-friendly interface. However, most Linux versions available in the market now come with very easy-to-use, minimalistic UI. Linux-based operating systems do not collect user data, are highly secure, and are open source. On top of these advantages, Linux OS also provides access to source code, which allows users to customize the operating systems according to their needs. PsychOS offers all these advantages. And because it is primarily meant for old 32-bit powered machines, PsychOS users can get the most out of their old and aging PCs. PsychOS is a very well-polished designed variant of Linux, which contains all the essential tools and features needed to turn old PCs into productive machines. What is packed into PsychOS? The PsychOS packs in some essential software and tools, ensuring that users can be productive. PsychOS comes with a combination of LibreOffice suite and AbiWord/Gnumeric for regular office and document works. It also includes project Pale Moon and Dillo for browsing. For learning purposes, the PsychOS comes with Nootka — an application to learn musical score notations. The OS also has several other tools and applications such as BKChem, Stellarium, and Reinteract. The multimedia menu includes some interesting software and tools, including GIMP, Inkscape, Krita, Blender, and Scribus.

There's A Proposal To Switch Fedora 33 On The Desktop To Using Btrfs More than a decade ago Fedora was routinely trying to pursue the Btrfs file-system by default but those hopes were abandoned long ago. Heck, Red Hat Enterprise Linux no longer even supports Btrfs. While all Red Hat / Fedora interests in Btrfs seemed abandoned years ago especially with Red Hat developing their Stratis storage technology, there is a new (and serious) proposal about moving to Btrfs for Fedora 33 desktop variants. There is a new proposal to use Btrfs as the default file-system for desktop variants starting with Fedora 33. This proposal is being backed by various Fedora developers, Facebook, and other stakeholders in believing Btrfs is more featureful than the current EXT4 while now is stable enough following years of testing. Also: Fedora program update: 2020-26